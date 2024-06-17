Barcelona want to make a sale by the end of June – report

The 2023-24 financial year will end on 30th June, and the club’s President, Joan Laporta, has already announced that they will end the year with a profit.

However, the income obtained from Montjuic tickets has been less than what the Catalans expected, and they are looking for a significant income before the year ends.

The transfer of Chadi Riad from Real Betis to Crystal Palace has provided a timely boost to the club’s finances in this regard, with the Blaugranes having pocketed around €8-9 million from this transfer.

But according to SPORT, FC Barcelona are still looking for another sale before 30th June, even though they understand that meeting such an objective would be quite difficult.

For this purpose, there are several candidates for a sale being looked upon by Barcelona. Oriol Romeu is one such player that the Catalans can sell, although he has not yet asked the club to leave. Girona is the most likely destination for him if he actually ends up leaving.

Other than Romeu, Barcelona are also looking to sell some of the players who are returning from loan. The Catalans were quite confident that PSV Eindhoven would exercise the purchase option on Sergino Dest, but his serious injury at the very end of the last season has jeopardized such a possibility.

Clement Lenglet also has some demand in the market after having spent the last season on loan with Aston Villa, but he has already warned the Catalans that he is in no hurry to decide on his future and will wait to sort his future out.

The other five players returning from loan, including Ansu Fati, Pablo Torre, Eric Garcia, Julian Araujo, and Alex Valle, are all likely to remain in the squad for the upcoming pre-season. Although Pablo Torre can continue for another season at Girona, his sale looks unlikely before 30th