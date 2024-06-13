Barcelona want Clément Leglet sold – but he’s in no hurry out the door

Clément Lenglet is returning to Barcelona this summer after a season-long loan in Birmingham with Aston Villa. The Frenchman didn’t set the Premier League alight however, with only 25 appearances for The Villans.

According to Diario Sport, Barcelona are therefore looking to get rid of the 28-year-old as soon as possible. Lenglet meanwhile, is happy where he is, with a desire to remain in Europe leading him to be reluctant to accept offers to play in Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona have cause for their desire to see the back of Lenglet. Due to the deferring of his salary when they extended his contract back in 2020, each year the defender is at the club will cost them €16 million.

Lenglet believes that he is still at a high enough level to play in one of Europe’s top leagues, so is happy enough to stall at Barcelona until such an offer should be received.

Lenglet has an uncertain place in the Barcelona squad, however, and is unlikely to get much game time should he remain at the Catalan club.

