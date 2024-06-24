Barcelona want €90 million+ for winger amid Al Hilal interest, contacts made

Al Hilal coach Jorge Jesus is keen on signing Brazilian winger Raphinha from Barcelona, reports Mundo Deportivo.

Jesus has made his intentions clear to both Barcelona and Raphinha, showing a strong desire to bring the player to his team. Barcelona, on their part, have outlined their conditions for considering his sale, setting a minimum price of €90 million.

Despite Raphinha’s reluctance to leave Barcelona, the interest from the Middle East remains persistent.

Jesus has actively reached out to key figures at Barcelona and those close to Raphinha, expressing his determination to secure the winger for the upcoming summer transfer window.

He believes that adding Raphinha to his squad would significantly boost their competitiveness.

Barcelona value Raphinha, but exit not ruled out

Barcelona value Raphinha highly. They recognize his versatility on the field, his ability to play on both wings and his competitive spirit.

Raphinha’s presence in the team not only strengthens their attack but also fosters healthy competition among the players. He has the ambition to push himself and his teammates, which is crucial for the squad’s success.

Barcelona will only sell Raphinha if the offer is close to €100 million. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Barcelona have made it clear to Jesus that they would only consider selling Raphinha if the offer is exceptionally high. Last summer, Barcelona turned down a €80 million bid from an Arabian club for the player.

They have now informed Jesus that they would entertain offers starting at €90 million, though their ideal target is closer to €100 million, especially considering Raphinha’s release clause is set at €400 million and has a contract until 2027.

Al Hilal will try to convince Raphinha

Understanding Barcelona’s stance, Jesus knows he has the backing of Al Hilal’s management, who have given him full authority and assured him that money is no obstacle.

His challenge now is to persuade Raphinha to make the move. Jesus has reached out to Raphinha’s associates, indicating that the offer will significantly surpass his current earnings at Barcelona.

The aim is to convince Raphinha, who turns 28 in December, that this is a golden opportunity to secure a lucrative contract, offering financial benefits far greater than what he has received so far.

Only if Raphinha agrees to the transfer will Barcelona consider it feasible for the Brazilian to leave and embark on this new chapter in the Middle East.

The decision hinges not just on the financial aspects but also on Raphinha’s willingness to embrace this change and the substantial benefits it promises.