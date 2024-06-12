Barcelona want 4 exits and 4 signings this summer – report

According to Jijantes, if Barcelona manage to meet the Financial Fair Play requirements, they plan to make significant changes to their squad with four new signings and four player exits during the summer transfer window.

Barcelona have been working hard to comply with FFP regulations. Javier Tebas, the President of La Liga, has stated that the club is on the right path to achieving these goals.

If Barcelona meet these targets, they will have more freedom in the transfer market and can make the changes they desire.

Player Exits

Several players are expected to leave Barcelona and some of them are currently out on loan and do not fit into Hansi Flick’s plans for the team.

One such player is defender Clement Lenglet, who was on loan at Aston Villa last season. Although he is expected to join the pre-season, his high salary might prevent him from staying at the club.

Clement Lenglet is likely to be sold by Barcelona. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Another likely departure is veteran defender Sergi Roberto. Roberto has been waiting for an agreement with Barcelona for months, but the process has been slow.

He cannot wait until August as the club has requested, so he has started considering other offers from clubs around the world.

Young forward Ansu Fati also faces an uncertain future. His loan spell at Brighton did not go as expected, and if any significant offers come in, Barcelona might sell the La Masia graduate.

Additionally, selling Frenkie de Jong could benefit Barcelona financially.

The Dutch midfielder has refused to sign a new contract due to financial disagreements and if no agreement is reached, selling him would be advantageous, as there is plenty of interest in him from clubs across Europe.

Player Signings

Nico Williams is wanted by Barcelona. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)

Barcelona are looking to strengthen several key positions and one priority is the left wing, where Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao is a primary target.

The 21-year-old is excited about the possibility of joining Barcelona and already has a good relationship with some of the Barça players from the Spanish national team, which could help in his integration.

Another area needing reinforcement is the defensive midfield and Joshua Kimmich is a player Barcelona are interested in. If Bayern sign a replacement for Kimmich, they might allow him to leave, making him a viable option for Barcelona.

Everton’s Amadou Onana is another midfielder catching Barcelona’s eye. Initially, signing him seemed difficult due to Everton’s financial demands.

However, recent changes mean Everton might need to sell top players to comply with FFP, potentially making Onana available at a lower price.

For the right-back position, Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong is of interest. Reports suggest that Bayer Leverkusen might be open to a deal involving player exchanges as part of Frimpong’s transfer to Barcelona.

If an agreement can be reached, Frimpong could be a valuable addition to the team.