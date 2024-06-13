Barcelona want 19-year-old striker to join a La Liga club on loan

Despite having arrived at FC Barcelona only in the last winter transfer window with a lot of fanfare, Vitor Roque’s future at the Catalan club is highly uncertain.

He has not had the desired impact on the team, and the Blaugranes are now looking to send him on a loan so he can continue growing and adapting to the European game by getting regular minutes on the pitch.

The Brazilian was not a part of Xavi’s plans, but has a chance to impress Flick in the next pre-season, and hopefully get a place in his team. However, as things stand, Barcelona are prepared to see him depart in the coming summer.

But, according to SPORT, the Catalans would prefer the striker to join a Spanish team on loan rather than move to another country and league. This preference is mainly to ensure he continues living in Spain, so his nationalization process is not disrupted. The Blaugranes believe that obtaining Spanish nationality will increase his value in the future.

Both Barcelona and Roque’s entourage have received several offers for a loan, with Porto, Juventus, and Napoli among the most interested clubs who are looking for a loan with a purchase offer.

However, as the Catalans want him to remain in Spain, Atletico Madrid’s interest in him can offer a possibility that favors all the involved parties.

One of the problems that Roque faced at FC Barcelona was his lack of adaptability to the club’s style of retaining possession to break down rivals.

The Brazilian, although a brilliant finisher, is not very well developed in aspects of dribbling, going one-on-one against defenders, and controlling play, and thus his participation drops significantly when opponents tighten their defense.

However, Atletico Madrid has a very distinct style of counter-attacking play, which could allow players like Roque to shine brightly. Thus, the Madrid club, who have offered to make Joao Felix a part of the operation for Roque, can be a well-suited destination for him this summer.