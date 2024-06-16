Barcelona want 19-year-old forward to go on loan – report

When it comes to the FC Barcelona of next season, there are still things to be figured out. For the Catalan club, the continuity of their most important players is considered crucial. However, it is just as important for Barcelona to create some room as well.

This means that the club needs to free up space by parting ways with players they no longer consider to be necessities for next season. Unfortunately, not every such player would be too keen on leaving Barcelona and are hoping to fight for their right to stay.

Vitor Roque is a player who belongs to the same group of dreamers. The 19-year-old Brazilian forward, formerly from Athletico Paranaense, hopes to convince new Barcelona coach Hansi Flick of his quality and looks to make his mark during the pre-season.

However, as highlighted by SPORT, it seems that it would be difficult for the player to do given what the club is planning. In the expected negotiations with Portuguese side Porto, Barcelona are willing to offer the young Brazilian forward as a loan player.

This decision would not just be a sporting one, however. SPORT reveals that Roque’s future is one that is determined due to the financial situation of the club, and it requires certain measures to be taken especially since his registration is not guaranteed anymore.

Porto’s relationship with Barcelona director Deco is a strong point that works in favor of the Catalan club, and they hope to use this. Deco believes that the Portuguese side is a great club for young players to develop, and given that there is still some doubt about Roque’s chances for next season at Barcelona, Porto may be the best bet to ensure he develops in Europe.

However, for now, at least, the discussion only involves a loan. This means that Barcelona would hope to have their Brazilian youngster back for the season after that, and simply want to have him develop at a good pace rather than find stunted development if he chooses to remain at Barcelona.