Barcelona vs Sevilla LIVE: Stream, score, goals, team news and latest updates from La Liga

Follow all the action live as Barcelona host Sevilla at the Nou Camp as Ernesto Valverde‘s side attempt to make up ground on Real Madrid in La Liga.

The Spanish champions have endured a stuttering start to their campaign, suffering surprise defeats against Athletic Bilbao and Granada, while Lionel Messi has struggled with injury. The Argentine returns to the side after completing 90 minutes during the Catalan’s tense 2-1 victory over Inter Milan in midweek.

Sevilla recovered from back-to-back defeats to revive a vein of good form in beating Real Sociedad and edging Apoel in the Europa League and sit sixth coming into the fixture. Follow all the action live below:

What time is kick-off?

The match starts at 8pm (BST) on Sunday 6 October.

How can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1 from 7:55pm.

Team news

Messi is available after playing his first full 90 minutes in midweek after recovering from injury and is set to partner Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann up front. Ansu Fati has recovered from a tendon problem and the 16-year-old has been included in the squad. Clement Lenglet is suspended while Samuel Umtiti remains out due to injury.

Sevilla are free of injuries with ex-Barca forward Munir El Haddadi likely to start against his old club.

Predicted line-ups

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Todibo, Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Arthur; Messi, Suarez, Griezmann

Sevilla XI: Vaclik; Navas, Diego Carlos, Kounde, Reguilon; Banega, Fernando, Jordan; Ocampos, De Jong, Nolito