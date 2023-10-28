Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE: El Clasico latest score and goal updates as Jude Bellingham starts

Barcelona host Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season as Jude Bellingham gets his first taste of one of the biggest games in world football.

Barcelona won last season’s La Liga crown as they surged to their first league title since 2019 under Xavi. The champions are undefeated this season with seven wins and three draws but trail leaders Real Madrid by one point.

Madrid’s new signing Bellingham has made an astonishing start to life in the Spanish capital with 11 goals in his first 12 games for the club since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. The 20-year-old England star will now take centre stage in El Clasico, which is not available on UK television, as Real Madrid look to get revenge on Barcelona for last year’s title win.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE

Barcelona host Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season

Barcelona have made unbeaten start to season but sit one point below Real

Bellingham to make first Clasico appearance; Englishman has 11 goals in first 12 games

GOAL! Barcelona v Real Madrid (Gundogan, 6 mins)

15:23 , Ben Fleming

Barcelona v Real Madrid

15:21 , Ben Fleming

3 mins: An early involvement from Bellingham as he dispossesses Christensen before surging into the box. In the end, the English midfielder loses the ball and concedes a foul but a promising start for the Real star.

KICK-OFF! Barcelona v Real Madrid

15:18 , Ben Fleming

Barcelona get us under way in front of their home fans.

Barcelona v Real Madrid

15:13 , Ben Fleming

The players emerge from the tunnel and kick-off now is just moments away!

Will Jude Bellingham be the difference?

15:08 , Mike Jones

Bellingham has made an astonishing start to life in the Spanish capital with 11 goals in his first 12 games for the club since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

The 20-year-old England star will now take centre stage in El Clasico as Real Madrid look to get revenge on Barcelona for last year’s title win.

How will he fare today?

Xavi on right-back selection

15:02 , Mike Jones

Barcelona boss Xavi spoke about his decision to pick Joao Cancelo at right-back today, telling DAZN: “It depends on whether we are attacking or defending.

“We have versatile players - Ronald, Cancelo, Fermin, Ferran who can move positions. But the shape of the team doesn’t change.

“Today is not a day to be testing a lot. It’s a big day, let’s see if we can damage Madrid with our strengths.”

Barcelona’s weak defence?

14:56 , Mike Jones

Barcelona’s title triumph last season was built on having a strong and stable defence.

However, this year, they have conceded 10 goals in 10 league games which is a stark contrast. It wasn’t until matchday 31 that they conceded their 10th goal of the campaign last season.

German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was a massive factor in that title win but has not been as crucial this time around which leaves them vulnerable to Real Madrid’s attacking threats.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid

14:50 , Mike Jones

There has only been one draw in the last 10 LaLiga meetings between Barcelona and Real Madrid. In overall head-to-heads, Barcelona have had the better of the meetings winning 124 compared to Real’s 108.

Both teams are in fine fettle this season but there can only be one winner in El Clasico. Who will triumph today?

Head-to-head results:

Barcelona wins: 124

Real Madrid wins: 108

Draws: 64

Xavi on the importance of El Clasico

14:44 , Jack Rathborn

“It is the game that everyone wants to play,” Xavi says, having played 42 times against Madrid.

“If we do well it would mean a boost in morale and confidence and we would overtake a direct rival. It is a very important match.

“Everyone wants to play. It is 50/50. There is almost never a favourite. In my experience, the Clásico is unpredictable

Xavi on Pedri injuries and Gavi development at Barcelona

14:37 , Jack Rathborn

Xavi on Pedri sustaining injuries from playing too much: “We will never know. It’s the first thing you think about, so many loads, games, but we don’t know. With Pedri we are on schedule. There is no problem with Pedri or with anyone.”

Xavi on Gavi’s development: “He has matured a lot. If I remember correctly, the first year he was sent off once and this year once. He is fundamental for the team and he is very passionate. He gives us soul.”

Barcelona’s Spanish midfielder #06 Gavi (L) and teammates arrive for a training session (AFP via Getty Images)

Xavi on Joao Felix breaking duck against Real Madrid

14:30 , Jack Rathborn

“I didn’t know that he hadn’t scored against Madrid,” says Xavi.

“It’s a good time for him to score his first goal tomorrow against them. Joao adapts very well to the position we want.

“It’s his ideal position. He’s not a number 9 or an attacking midfielder. I see him more as a second forward with freedom to create play.”

Why isn’t Barcelona vs Real Madrid on TV in the UK?

14:18 , Mike Jones

El Clasico is not available to watch live in the UK due to the 3pm blackout rule - a law which dates back to the 1960s preventing football from being shown on UK TV between 2:45pm and 5:15pm, in an effort to protect the attendances of lower league clubs.

This includes international football, which is why ViaPlay - who hold the rights for LaLiga in the UK - cannot broadcast the match on TV or online until they show a re-run at 5:15pm.

The re-run will be shown on ViaPlay Sports 2 and will also be available to watch on the ViaPlay website for ViaPlay subscribers.

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Barcelona v Real Madrid lineups

14:11 , Mike Jones

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Araújo, Christensen, Balde; Gündogan, I. Martinez, Gavi; Lopez, Torres, Félix.

Real Madrid XI: Arrizabalaga; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Alaba, Mendy; Tchouaméni, Kroos; Valverde, Bellingham, Vinícius; Rodrygo.

Carlo Ancelotti on La Masia and its influence on Barcelona

14:10 , Jack Rathborn

“Fermin, Lamine Yamal... they are very good, but we also have youngsters who are spectacular.

“Bellingham, Camavinga, Tchouameni, they’re very young. Sometimes we forget that we too have many young players and many players from the Real Madrid youth system.”

Carlo Ancelotti: El Clasico is a special match

14:04 , Jack Rathborn

Carlo Ancelotti: “We’re motivated, it’s an important, special match. It will be the first Clásico of this season, but there will be more: The Supercopa, the return fixture, Copa, Champions League... this will only be the first one. And we’re in good shape.

“It is very important, but the season is very long and to say that this decides a league title... it’s too much. The season is very long, very long. It will be a very competitive league with many more games.”

Real Madrid squad for El Clasico

13:56 , Jack Rathborn

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Kepa and Diego Piñeiro.

Defenders: Carvajal, Alaba, Nacho, Lucas V., Fran García, Rüdiger and Mendy.

Midfielders: Bellingham, Kroos, ModriÄ, Camavinga, Valverde and Tchouameni.

Attackers: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Joselu and Brahim.

Jude Bellingham has no nerves ahead of El Clasico debut

13:50 , Jack Rathborn

"I'm really excited," Bellingham said. And does he feel the nerves? “No, not really. I've played a lot of high-pressure games. Maybe not one of this magnitude. I can't wait to see what the atmosphere will be like... If you can't get motivated for a game like this, where else would you rather be as a football player?

"I'm ready. I had a little tweak in the last game in the Champions League but I'm feeling good and hopefully I'll be out there and hopefully we get a good result... I just had a bit of fatigue, I've played a lot of games so far this season already."

Barcelona v Real Madrid predicted lineups

13:42 , Jack Rathborn

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Araújo, Christensen, Balde; Gündogan, Romeu, Gavi; López, Torres, Félix.

Real Madrid XI: Arrizabalaga; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Alaba, Mendy; Tchouaméni, Kroos; Valverde, Bellingham, Vinícius; Rodrygo.

Barcelona v Real Madrid: Jude Bellingham on El Clasico

13:35 , Jack Rathborn

“I always tuned in no matter how late it was even when my mum was telling me to go to bed,” he said. “I’d always stay up until I got to the last minute of the Clásico.”

“Stuff like that [Ronaldo’s calma celebration] sticks with you. The good, the bad, sometimes the ugly sides of it. I can’t wait to see what the atmosphere is like.”

Carlo Ancelotti on giving youngsters a chance at Real Madrid

13:25 , Jack Rathborn

“It’s difficult to answer. They have had a lot of injuries and that has given opportunities to players coming through,” said the Italian.

“Because if a lot of players get injured during the season, you have to turn to the youth squad. Álvaro Rodríguez, Mario Martín, Nico Paz and Gonzalo are very close to playing with the first team.”

Xavi names Barcelona squad for El Clasico

13:20 , Jack Rathborn

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 26. Ander Astralaga

Defenders: 2. João Cancelo, 3. Alejandro Balde, 4. Ronald Araujo, 5. Iñigo Martínez, 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 23. Jules Kounde, 33. Pau Cubarsí, 38. Héctor Fort

Midfielders: 6. Gavi, 18. Oriol Romeu, 22. Ilkay Gündogan, 30. Marc Casadó, 32. Fermín López

Forwards: 7. Ferran Torres, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 11. Raphinha, 14. João Félix, 27. Lamine Yamal, 38. Marc Guiu

Why isn’t Barcelona vs Real Madrid on TV? How to watch El Clasico in the UK today

12:37 , Jack Rathborn

El Clasico - Live

Friday 27 October 2023 15:46 , Ben Fleming

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of El Clasico from the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium. Defending La Liga champions Barcelona have made an unbeaten start to the season but sit one point behind Real Madrid. Madrid’s fast start has been, in part, inspired by the superb form of new signing Jude Bellingham, with the Englishman netting 11 times in his first 12 games for his new Spanish club.

Due to the 3 pm blackout rule, the match will not be shown live in the UK so stay tuned on this page for the latest build-up, team news and match updates!