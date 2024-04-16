Barcelona vs PSG lineups: Predicted XIs, confirmed team news, injury latest for Champions League today

Barcelona will be without both Andreas Christensen and Sergi Roberto for their Champions League meeting with Paris Saint-Germain tonight.

The LaLiga champions hold a slender advantage after a thrilling 3-2 win in the French capital last week but welcome PSG without one of their goalscorers in Christensen.

Both the Dane and Roberto, who has previous against PSG in this competition himself, are suspended after bookings in Paris.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW BARCELONA VS PSG LIVE!

It means Pedri should return to the starting lineup now he has recovered from a thigh injury, although Gavi and Alejandro Balde are long-term absentees.

Joao Cancelo, Inigo Martinez and Robert Lewandowski were all suspended for the weekend win at Cadiz but will return here.

For PSG, the major news is that Achraf Hakimi is now free of the suspension that ruled him out of the first leg. As a result, Marquinhos could move back across to central defence.

Barcelona predicted lineup: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Cancelo; Pedri, Gundogan, De Jong; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Injured: Balde, Gavi

Suspended: Christensen, Roberto

PSG predicted lineup: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Ruiz, Vitinha; Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe

Injured: Kimpembe, Rico, Kurzawa

Time and date: 8pm BST on Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Venue: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports