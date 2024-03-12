Barcelona vs Napoli LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Barcelona vs Napoli LIVE!

A mouthwatering Champions League clash between two European giants takes place tonight as Barcelona and Napoli duel for a place in the quarter-finals. Robert Lewandowski and Victor Osimhen traded goals in the first leg in Italy ahead of this decider on Catalan soil.

Spanish giants Barcelona are not the force they once were, amid their myriad of off-pitch issues, but can return to the last eight of this competition for the first time since 2020 this evening. Unbeaten in eight games, the five-times winners hope to have Raphinha fit to start while Xavi has also introduced a wealth of young talent to his team ahead of the coach’s departure this summer.

Napoli’s coach, Francesco Calzona, is still getting his feet under the table but has enjoyed a bright start with no defeats from his opening five matches. The Partenopei were beaten in last year’s quarter-finals, which was their first-ever trip to that stage. Follow Barcelona vs Napoli LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog!

Barcelona vs Napoli updates

Kick-off: 8pm GMT | Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

How to watch: TNT Sports 2

Barcelona team news: Raphinha boost amid injury crisis

Napoli team news: Decision in defence and Zielinski ineligible

Score prediction

Where to watch Barcelona vs Napoli

17:30 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Barcelona vs Napoli LIVE!

17:24 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of Barcelona vs Napoli!

The Spanish giants welcome the reigning Italian champions to Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys for tonight’s last-16 second leg, which kicks off at 8pm GMT.

The game is perfectly set up after a 1-1 draw in Naples. Robert Lewandowski’s second-half opener was cancelled out by Victor Osimhen to give both teams something to cling onto.

Remember, this tie must be finished tonight with extra-time and penalties on the cards if we finish level on aggregate... and no away goals to boot.

Join us for all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction!