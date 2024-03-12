Barcelona vs Napoli: Champions League prediction, team news, kick-off time, TV, live stream, h2h, odds today

Barcelona will need to rely on home advantage when they host Napoli to determine a place in the Champions League quarter-finals tonight.

Victor Osimhen rescued a 1-1 draw for the Italian champions in the first leg of their last-16 tie, after Robert Lewandowski had given Barcelona a second-half lead.

Since then, the LaLiga giants have gone three games without conceding a goal as their unbeaten run stretches to eight games.

Napoli, meanwhile, have not lost in their last six but were held to a draw at home to Torino on Friday evening.

This will be the third time these teams have faced off in a European knockout tie in just five years, with Barcelona winning the previous two having drawn the first leg 1-1.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Barcelona vs Napoli is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off later today on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

The match will take place at Estadi Olimpic Lluís Companys.

The tie is all square at 1-1 (AP)

Where to watch Barcelona vs Napoli

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Barcelona vs Napoli team news

Marcos Alonso (back) should return from injury for Barcelona, but Ferran Torres (thigh) is a major doubt after both missed the weekend win over Mallorca.

Raphinha is expected to be available after he was taken off with a knock. Pedri (thigh), Frenkie de Jong (ankle), Gavi (knee) and Alejandro Balde (hamstring) have all been ruled out.

Xavi will bring Robert Lewandowski back into his attack after being rested.

Napoli boss Francesco Calzona went with a strong line-up in the draw with Torino but should call upon Hamed Traore to return to his midfield. Piotr Zielinski is ineligible.

Leo Ostigard and Amir Rrahmani are competing to start in defence as the latter eyes a return to full fitness.

Jens Cayud and Cyril Ngonge may also be ready to play after recent lay-offs.

Barcelona vs Napoli prediction

Neither team is expected to threaten to win this trophy, so a run to the quarter-finals would be more or less job done for both.

Barcelona’s home advantage could prove key but a number of damaging injuries open the door to Napoli, who perhaps just lack the killer edge to upset the local fans.

Barcelona to win, 1-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Neapolitans were knocked out by the Catalans in the 2019-20 Champions League last-16 and the 2021-22 Europa League knockout play-off round, and on each occasion the first leg finished 1-1.

Barcelona wins: 2

Napoli wins: 0

Draws: 3

Barcelona vs Napoli match odds

Barcelona to qualify: 4/5

Napoli to qualify: 3/1

Odds via Bet365 (subject to change).