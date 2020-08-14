Barcelona hit rock bottom as Bayern Munich put eight past them in Champions League humiliation

They called it the end of an era, but that great era in Europe was over a long time ago for Barcelona and so the worst part of it for a club dismantled piece-by-piece on an August night in Lisbon was that this team of theirs was supposed to be the future too.

Either way this was the end of something for Barcelona, and Lionel Messi, and as for their manager Quique Setien, it would be right to say that he will be fortunate to be sold a ticket in the cheap seats of the Nou Camp when it re-opens. It was not just a humiliation on the night – the first time they have conceded eight in any game since 1946 – it asked a question of what Barcelona are now, both on the pitch and as a club capable of competing in the elite post peak-Messi.

The great man stared into the distance after the sixth, the seventh, the eighth went in, driven into the ground by a wonderful Bayern Munich team who were capable of all the great, high-tempo ruthlessness of the best Barcelona sides. Messi has been through some soaring highs with the club of his life, and he has had some lows too but it has never felt like he was in the wrong place. This night was different, a great player in the dusk of his career stuck in a collapsing institution.

There was no better way of illustrating the totality of the Barca-shambles than the origin and execution of the final three goals, two of them scored and the first of them assisted by a Barcelona player, Philippe Coutinho. The club’s most expensive signing in their history, who turned out to be the wrong man in the wrong place, later farmed out on loan and now back delivering the final blow to Barcelona on the worst night in their Champions League history. Architects of their own demise barely does it justice. As a team and as an organisation, Barcelona had failed.

The failure goes beyond this desperate night back over the years of bad choices in the transfer market and bad managerial appointments. Watching Setien, silent and helpless by the dugout, was to see a man who seemed to have little influence either way. This is how it is now at a club that once venerated their coaches and were arguably the most influential in Europe over the last decade, in style at least. They were blown away in the Champions League quarter-finals like group stage cannon fodder, beaten in every one of the disciplines of high-line, high-risk football that they themselves once patented.

Later Gerard Pique would say that the club had reached “rock bottom” and called for “structural changes” although with the finances stretched to breaking point and the Covid era exposing historic frailties, there are no easy answers.

This Bayern side are an awesome force and this was a night when all the parts worked beautifully. Yet Bayern too were created in some way from the template of the great Barcelona teams of a decade previous. That was via Pep Guardiola, who may well have to find a way to beat them in the semi-final on Wednesday. He will see what was also clear about Bayern – that they have vulnerabilities, albeit those that Barcelona only briefly explored in the moments in the match when they managed to break the German side’s savage press.

This was, it should be said, a fabulous game of risky, relentless attacking football. There are many ways to win big games in Europe, dictated by the resources at one’s disposal, but there is no question that this is the best way . The might of Bayern flowed through every individual: the old penalty box scavenger Thomas Muller with two goals; the flying Alphonso Davies; the craft of Leon Goretzka. They would go into a semi-final against Manchester City as favourites, although not by much.

Story continues

Bayern broke Barcelona early on, refusing to let them out. There was a dreamlike quality to it at times, as if the Catalans had to honour an old tradition even on this most destructive of nights. Their goalkeeper Marc ter Stegen would have the ball at his feet and not a compelling option in sight. Once he did release it, the Bayern pack was up and running and they isolated and harassed their opposition out of possession over and again.

View photos Bayern Munich's Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring their seventh goal with teammates - Reuters More

That Barcelona passing carousel that establishes possession and territory was never permitted by Bayern to control the rhythm of the game for a moment. There was a Barcelona goal - a David Alaba own goal - when he misjudged a difficult Jordi Alba cross that had Luis Suarez waiting on the end of it. It came from the astonishingly high line that Bayern played which would yield them many more rewards than setbacks.

At times Jerome Boateng looked like he could be a weakness worth picking at, although Messi never really got going and only Suarez, scorer of Barcelona’s other goal was ever a threat. At the other end of the pitch it was chaos.

Some compared it to the Maracana carnage at the 2014 World Cup semi-final when Brazil flamed out against Germany, conceding seven. The goals were beautiful, Muller’s combination with Robert Lewandowski for the first. The relentless pursuit of Sergio Roberto to create the space for Ivan Perisic to score the second. Leon Goretzka’s magical first time pass for Serge Gnabry for the third. Muller ghosting in front of Clement Lenglet to turn in Joshua Kimmich’s right side cross for the fourth.

That was the first course, 4-1 at half-time, and then came the Davies tornado down the left. The Canadian teenager was free on 63 minutes selling Nelson Semedo several bad options before wriggling past the full-back and releasing Kimmich to steer in the fifth. Then came substitute Coutinho to make one for Lewandowski and take another two for himself – rock bottom indeed, for Barcelona, and no clear way back.

09:02 PM

Well that's all from me

I hope you enjoyed that as much as I did, even though it felt a bit like rubbernecking by the end. City vs Bayern would be a feast in the semi-finals, but Lyon will have other ideas. Sam Wallace's report will up shortly. Night all.

08:55 PM

Scenes at the final whistle

Bemusement on the faces of Barcelona players, Bayern's stars in dreamland...



Full-time scenes in Lisbon as the German champions destroy Barca 8-2 🤯#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/ooIfHjVsEX



— Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 14, 2020

08:51 PM

FT: Barcelona 2 Bayern Munich 8

Barcelona are admired across the world for the players they produce and they style of football they preach, but tonight they abandoned the basics in a disgraceful fashion. Bayern were relentless are will take some stopping, but as imperious as they were Barca's capitulation is the story. Where do they go from here.

08:48 PM

90 minutes: Barcelona 2 Bayern Munich 8

Bayern Munich 8 (EIGHT). Two minutes of added on time. This has been savage.

08:47 PM

GOOOOOAAAAALLL! Coutinho has scored another

This getting ridiculous. Coutinho now has two goals and an assist against his parent club after turning home a cross at the the near post.

08:45 PM

88 minutes: Barcelona 2 Bayern Munich 7

Coutinho almost curls another shot towards the far corner but Pique deflects the ball over the top. BUT LOOK OUT....

08:44 PM

Serious question marks over Barcelona's attitude

7-2 might even flatter Barcelona. They’ve been an utter disgrace. Gave up ages ago, Messi included — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) August 14, 2020

08:43 PM

GOOOOAAAAALLLL! Coutinho against his parent club

Barcelona have completely chucked the towel in now. Muller picks out Coutinho in the left side of the penalty area who takes a heavy touch but gets there first to poke home.

08:42 PM

85 minutes: Barcelona 2 Bayern Munich 6

That was Lewandowski's 67th Champions League goal. Just four behind Real Madrid legend Raul.

08:41 PM

Var check: GOAL STANDS!

Lewandowski was judged to be onside. Bayern have six.

08:39 PM

GOOOAAAAALLL! Bayern have their sixth and Lewandowski scores another

Coutinho stands a ball up to the back post and Lewandowski heads home. But was he offside? It looks like it according to the replay. Var might be chalking this one off.

08:38 PM

80 minutes: Barcelona 2 Bayern Munich 5

Ter Stegen with another loose pass from his own six-yard box and Bayern settle back into another long spell of possession.

08:35 PM

78 minutes: Barcelona 2 Bayern Munich 5

Davies too quick and nimble for Barcelona and Vidal resorts to chopping him down. Coutinho gets his first touch and wins a corner.

08:34 PM

That brilliant Davies assist

"He's just turned Nelson Semedo inside out! An experienced right-back... Whoops!"



Wow, Alphonso Davies is just so difficult to stop 🔥



A magnificent assist from Bayern's rising star at left-back 🙌#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/NCbOrOyaJS







— Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 14, 2020

08:34 PM

76 minutes: Barcelona 2 Bayern Munich 5

Apologies, we had a few technical problems there. Messi almost produces a moment of magic, but Neuer is equal to his low shot from a tight angle with his left foot.

08:33 PM

74 minutes: Barcelona 2 Bayern Munich 5

Who will Barcelona go for next? Xavi? Mauricio Pochettino once said it would be impossible for him to go there due to his Espnayol links.

Coutinho and Sule about to come on for Bayern.

08:33 PM

70 minutes: Barcelona 2 Bayern Munich 5

Barca change - Fati on for Busquets. Busquets has been a wonderful player, the exemplar as that deep-lying, passing No 6 but time looks to have beaten him. It's a shame to see because he has been a crucial part of some great sides.

08:32 PM

68 minutes: Barcelona 2 Bayern Munich 5

Semedo, perhaps feeling the effects of that head clash, gets caught on the ball deep in his own half but in fairness to Alba he made a superb block when Coman looked certain to score.

08:23 PM

65 minutes: Barcelona 2 Bayern Munich 5

Barcelona caught on the ball at one end, but Kimmich's cross was aimless. At the other end there is a nasty clash of heads between Davies and Semedo, and we could be in for a lengthy stoppage.

08:21 PM

GOOOOOAAAAALLL! Bayern have their fifth

Brilliant play from Alphonso Davies, he looks set to be the best left-back in the world for years to come at 19. He ties Nelson Semedo in knots and drives into the penalty area. No Barcelona defender comes across to meet him and he pulls it back for Kimmich who scores a tap-in. Davies is absurdly good.

08:19 PM

Suarez's goal

Vintage Luis Suarez 🙌



The Uruguayan twists his way past Jerome Boateng and buries it in the corner!



His 198th goal for Barca 🔴🔵#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/4iJ8IlYgch







— Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 14, 2020

08:18 PM

61 minutes: Barcelona 2 Bayern Munich 4

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić has been booked for shouting and swearing from the bench. Busquets pulled up for a foul now. This has turned very bitty which suits Bayern.

08:16 PM

59 minutes: Barcelona 2 Bayern Munich 4

They produced the biggest comeback in Champions League history against PSG, but this might top it for Barcelona? They couldn't, could they? Probably not, but you never know.

Jordi Alba gets booked for throwing the ball in the direction of the referee.

08:15 PM

GOOOAAAAALL! Suarez pulls one back

Lovely diagonal out to Alba down the left who picks out Suarez at the edge of the box. Boateng sells himself at the edge of the box and turns his back, and the Barca forward chops onto his left foot and finished low across Neuer.

08:13 PM

56 minutes: Barcelona 1 Bayern Munich 4

Lewandowski is yet to get on the score-sheet and is the one Bayern player yet to find his range in the final third. This time he overhits a cross form the left and the ball floats over Muller's head.

08:12 PM

Some Thiago love

Thiago underlining his status as the most aesthetically pleasing footballer in Europe. What a player. Gets me every time — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) August 14, 2020

08:11 PM

54 minutes: Barcelona 1 Bayern Munich 4

Lewandowski slides the ball into an empty net but the flag was up against Muller who was a good few yards offside. Suarez trips the imperious Thiago who has been in delightful form again.

08:08 PM

51 minutes: Barcelona 1 Bayern Munich 4

Another Bayern chance. Goretzka runs from midfield through the heart of the Barcelona defence, and Kimmich picks him out with a delicious chipped pass. The midfielder could not quite keep his shot down on the swivel.

Suarez is fouled near the right corner flag, and the referee is dishing out yellows to Davies and Goretzka.

08:07 PM

49 minutes: Barcelona 1 Bayern Munich 4

A long ball forward from Neuer catches the Barcelona defence out again, but this time Perisic drills his shot straight at ter Stegen. Barca's rigour and application without the ball is just not there.

08:04 PM

47 minutes: Barcelona 1 Bayern Munich 4

Griezmann is warming up, and must surely be given a chance at some stage in this half. Bayern have started the half on the front foot, not sign of letting up. Muller almost ghosted into the box unattended again.

08:02 PM

We're back under way

Bayern Munich get us going, defending a three-goal lead.

07:57 PM

Story of the half

Both teams have played perilously high lines, but Bayern are finding it far easier to play through Barcelona's 'pressure'. You always get a sense of how much the opposition rates you by how they approach the game, and Bayern are sending the message that they don't rate this Barca team. They know they cannot be out-run at the back, so are squeezing right up.

We said for years that Barcelona struggle when asked to defend deep, but it was so difficult to get enough of the ball. Now teams are finding it easier to win the ball back and pen them in.

07:53 PM

The post-mortem will begin now for Barca

View photos Bayern Munich's German forward Thomas Mueller (R) celebrates with Bayern Munich's German midfielder Serge Gnabry - AFP More

07:46 PM

HT: Barcelona 1 Bayern Munich 4

Bayern have buried Barcelona here, Messi walks off staring into the middle distance.

07:45 PM

43 minutes: Barcelona 1 Bayern Munich 4

I know they had a cynical side and were prone to throwing themselves to the floor, but the Barcelona team from 2008 to 2012 was the best club team I have seen so this has a slightly melancholy note to it. It's like watching fat Elvis in Vegas in 1975.

Suarez does get a snap shot away bit straight at Neuer.

07:42 PM

41 minutes: Barcelona 1 Bayern Munich 4

Mercifully, for Barcelona and me, the game has settled down slightly. These games tend to produce fairly uneventful and goalless second-halves.

07:39 PM

38 minutes: Barcelona 1 Bayern Munich 4

Barca are just not set up to soak up pressure and limit opposition chances by defending deep. This time Lewandowski plants a header straight at ter Stegen. This is the first time Barcelona have conceded four in the first half of a Champions League game.

07:37 PM

The goal of the game for me: Bayern's third

Another brilliant Bayern goal 🙌



Serge Gnabry hammers home his 21st of the season but LOOK at that assist from Leon Goretzka 😍



Wow!#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/YbaDeXv5M5







— Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 14, 2020

07:36 PM

34 minutes: Barcelona 1 Bayern Munich 4

I think I have the scoreline correct, it is becoming difficult to keep count. This has been in the post for Barcelona. Too many players ageing at once, poor signings (or signings not being integrated) and political shenanigans off the pitch. They are being taught a lesson here. This is rock bottom, short of a shellacking by Real Madrid.

07:32 PM

GOOOAAALL! What did we say about Germany vs Brazi/

A man who scored that night has two tonight in Lisbon. Low cross from the right by Kimmich and Muller gets across the near-post to toe-poke home. This is brutal to watch.

07:31 PM

Perisic's goal

Ivan Perisic puts his laces through it and Bayern's lead is restored at 2-1...



Honestly feels like there's going to be a goal every attack 🍿



BT Sport 1 HD | #Club2020 pic.twitter.com/DTTU2shMZI







— Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 14, 2020

07:30 PM

29 minutes: Barcelona 1 Bayern Munich 3

Barcelona are a shambles, shades of Brazil against Germany in the 2014 World Cup semi-final. Busquets lashes out and gets booked.

07:30 PM

GOOOOOAAALLL! Goal of the game so far

What a team goal. Thiago with a no look pass around the corner into Goreztka who scoops a glorious first time pass over the top of the defence for Gnabry who holds of Lenglet and fires into the bottom corner.

07:27 PM

24 minutes: Barcelona 1 Bayern Munich 2

Thiago shoots over from the edge of the box but Bayern are growing more dominant now. The best Barcelona teams have real width and speed to go with the technical quality in tight spaces, but this team has neither. Good teams can just press them with impunity. It's almost disrespectful the way Bayern have set up against them.

They are threatening sporadically though, this time Boateng does well to win a header against Lenglet from a corner, and then the Frenchman glances wide from another set-piece. The flag was up anyway.

07:23 PM

GOOOOOAAAALLLL! Bayern are back in front

Perisic drills one across Ter Stegen into the far corner and Bayern are back in front. Sergi Roberto was caught dallying on the ball in central midfield, Gnabry drove forward with Perisic overlapping on the outside left. He slipped the ball to the Croatian who had numbers waiting for the pull-back, but he put his laces through it. More goals in this, to say the least.

07:22 PM

21 minutes: Barcelona 1 Bayern Munich 1

Neur down smartly to stop Messi's low shot after a good support run from Semedo created the space for him.

07:20 PM

19 minutes: Barcelona 1 Bayern Munich 1

Steve McManaman is getting himself into a taking about Barcelona playing it short from the back. He did know he was watching Barcelona and not Bolton tonight, right?

This tactic has been around for years now, but he still hasn't got his head around it. Anything less than hoofing it in the channel is 'madness' apparanetly.

07:17 PM

The comical equaliser

Disastrous own-goal, yes, but what a finish... 👀



A rare mistake from David Alaba left Manuel Neuer helpless.#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/ZWkuO5e9hp



— Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 14, 2020

07:16 PM

15 minutes: Barcelona 1 Bayern Munich 1

Pique lost his bearings in the box but did well to head back to Ter Stegen. Lovely skill from Messi in midfield to get away from his man and spray the ball out to the left. Two former team-mates collide as Thiago brings down Vidal.

07:14 PM

12 minutes: Barcelona 1 Bayern Munich 1

Every sequence of play is resulting in a chance. This time Davies is away down the left and very nearly finds Muller in the middle. Barcelona look so, so vulnerable at the back, and have got themselves into trouble playing our from the back.

07:13 PM

The opening goal

Bayern Munich wasting no time 👊



Three minutes on the clock and Thomas Muller fires home after linking up with Lewandowski 🔴



Clinical.#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/1iXrOgnYEj







— Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 14, 2020

07:11 PM

9 minutes: Barcelona 1 Bayern Munich 1

Bayern pulled apart again as Messi slips a through ball to Suarez but Neuer rushed out to smother his shot. Then from the resulting corner, and an-swinging cross evaded four Barca players and smacked the far post!

07:09 PM

GOOOOAAALLL! Alaba sliced the ball into his own net

This is maddening. A simple ball in behind from Pique sets Alba down the left - like Roberto earlier, he looked for Suarez in the middle but this time his near namesake Alaba stuck out a right foot and skewed the ball up and over Neuer in spectacular fashion. One of the great own goals, up there with Tony Popovic and Jamie Pollock.

07:07 PM

5 minutes: Barcelona 0 Bayern Munich 1

Such an open game this. Both teams are trying to condense the space in front of their defence by using a high line, but both have shown themselves capable of playing around the pressure. Exciting stuff!

07:05 PM

GOOOOAAALLLL! Bayern go down the other end and score

Four minutes in, Bayern lead. Barca trying to push up but Bayern worked the ball wide to Perisic on the left flank. He stood the ball up to the edge of the box where Muller was lurking and he exchanged passes with Lewandowski before finding the bottom corner. Ominous start for Barca.

07:04 PM

2 minutes: Barcelona 0 Bayern Munich 0

Barcelona looks to be playing a very narrow midfield four with Arturo Vidal from the left and Sergi Roberto - who has played at full-back - on the right. Suarez and Messi free to roam up front. Something like a 4-4-2.

Early chance for Barca! Bayern are playing a super high line but timed it wrong there - Roberto ran from deep and was in acres down the right. He tried to feed the unmarked Suarez for a tap-in but Boateng got a foot in.

07:01 PM

KICK OFF!

Barcelona get us going but are unable to keep possession for more than six seconds.

07:00 PM

Players are out on the pitch

Bayern playing in white, Barcelona in their usual home colours.

06:49 PM

Bayern have Flick-ed the switch

They are Europe's form team, no doubt. They have not lost a game since December and have won all eight of their Champions League fixtures, scoring 31 and conceding just six.

Hansi Flick has not done anything revolutionary with his tactics, but has injected a fresh intensity and enthusiasm into their football. Alphonso Davies has added a new dimension down the left flank, Thomas Muller has been revitalised between the lines and Robert Lewandowski the best front man in the world.

They also stumbled across the solution of David Alaba at centre-back. Better known as a left-back, the Austrian international has given them extra security against fast counters and his left foot has made their build up play and distribution even more smooth.

It is hard to fine a weakness, but top teams should fancy getting some change out of Jerome Boateng.

06:42 PM

The last time these teams played in the Champions League...

"It was illegal - it shouldn't be allowed!" 😭



"The planet's been here billions of years, and we've coincided with his time!" 😅@rioferdy5 and @GaryLineker on *THAT* moment between Lionel Messi and Jerome Boateng back in 2015...#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/NEyCjerVo2



— Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 14, 2020

06:40 PM

The players are warming up

View photos Bayern Munich's German midfielder Serge Gnabry warms up before the UEFA Champions League quarter-final football match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich - AFP More

06:36 PM

Messi's strained love affair with Barcelona

The little genius has publicly criticised his employers this season and questioned the direction of the club, but Barcelona are more reliant on him than ever. I would thoroughly recommend Sam Wallace's piece on the unhappy marriage between club and player. Here is a taster:

Barcelona’s problems are more fundamental than Messi’s antipathy for the board. This is a club for whom the Covid crisis has exacerbated huge financial issues, including a €671 million total sports wage bill and a transfer spending programme that has taken them to their financial limit. The president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, the subject of Messi’s ire, is effectively a lame duck with one year to run. The stadium refurbishment has been halted. The core of players, including Messi, who have delivered such success will need replacing soon – but with what funds?

06:30 PM

The teams the old fashioned way

Barcelona: ter Stegen, Nelson Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Busquets, de Jong, Vidal, Messi, Suarez.

Bayern: Neuer, Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies, Thiago, Goretzka, Gnabry, Muller, Perisic, Lewandowski.

06:28 PM

Barcelona are considerable underdogs for a change

I struggle to recall Barcelona going into a game of this stature so unfancied. They are still so reliant on core players such as Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez and of course Lionel Messi who are now well into their 30s.

Recent big money signings such as Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann have not had the desired impact, and their recruitment has been haphazard. Griezmann starts on the bench tonight.

It feels like every 15 years of so Barcelona forget the principles that make them such an admired institution and need someone to come back and remind them. Frank Rijkaard did it, Pep Guardiola took things to another level but who will be next? Xavi? Gio Van Bronckhorst? Mikel Arteta?

06:14 PM

Bayern Munich team: Unchanged from the Chelsea second leg

06:13 PM

Barcelona team and subs: Looks like a 4-3-1-2

06:09 PM

German coaches dominating the Champions League?

RB Leipzig's Julian Nagelsmann is already the toast of European coaching after becoming the youngest manager to reach the Champions League semi-finals following Thursday's 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid.

While the ambitious 33-year-old has already exceeded expectations in his first season at Leipzig, Nagelsmann is eagerly looking forward to next week's semi-final encounter with Paris St Germain, coached by fellow German Thomas Tuchel.

"Games against Thomas are always very interesting," Nagelsmann said. "Because he has a very good idea of how to play football. I hope that I will also come up with a good idea against him and that my boys will perform as they did against Atletico."

"Then we will play a very good game," said Nagelsmann.

Tuchel, at 46, is older and he had briefly coached Nagelsmann as a player in the Augsburg reserves 13 years ago before an injury cut his playing career short and he became a scout there for the current PSG coach.

Tuchel also represents the new generation of German coaches, who have emerged in the past decade, with their trademark meticulous planning, their emphasis on tactics and all mental aspects of the game.

Nagelsmann and Tuchel show the breadth of German coaching behind Liverpool's Champions League winner Juergen Klopp, with Germany potentially delivering three of the four coaches in the semi-finals if Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich also advance past Barcelona later on Friday.

Nagelsmann's ideas against Atletico paid off and killed off any attacking impetus from the Spaniards, neutralising their biggest weapons with a flexible and hard-working defence, and finding the spaces to strike at the right time.

Indicative of Leipzig's game plan was the fact that it was not Tyler Adams, scorer of Leipzig's winning goal in the 88th minute, but defender Dayot Upamecano who was voted man of the match.

"I have often played as a coach against him but rarely won," Nagelsmann said of his track record against Tuchel during their time in the Bundesliga.