Barcelona veteran attracted by the possibility of Premier League move if contract renewal fails

According to a report by Gabriel Sans in Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto is considering playing in the English Premier League if he decides to leave the team when his current contract ends.

It has been suggested that Roberto is starting to realise his future might not be with Barcelona after all.

The club had assured him a contract renewal for one more season regardless of whether Xavi remained the coach. However, due to financial issues, renewing his contract has not become a priority for the club.

In just over a week, Roberto’s contract will end, leaving him without a team for the upcoming season. He is gradually moving away from the idea of waiting for Barcelona and is beginning to consider other offers.

Premier League amidst La Liga offers

While Roberto has received interest from several La Liga clubs such as Girona, Valencia, and Sevilla, none of these have made concrete offers.

Additionally, Serie A club Inter Milan have shown consistent interest in him. Despite these options, Roberto prefers to play in the Premier League, and some English clubs have already contacted his agents.

While the initial responses have been positive, no final decision has been made at this point.

Roberto is currently in a waiting period, hoping for developments. There is still a chance that Barcelona might renew his contract if they can resolve the financial issues that affect their salary cap as imposed by La Liga.

Roberto has met with Deco

It is said that Roberto has had two meetings with Deco, Barcelona’s sporting director. In the first meeting, Deco assured him that he was still in the club’s plans.

However, in the second meeting, Deco explained the difficulties in renewing his contract, mentioning that he would have to join a waiting list for player registrations, with other teammates ahead of him in priority. Roberto wants a clear resolution as soon as possible.

The veteran’s future at Barcelona continues to hang in the balance. While he has shown loyalty to Barcelona for many years, having grown up through the club’s youth system, there is no clear renewal offer in sight.