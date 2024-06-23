Barcelona unlikely to get anything for their former winger

In their current economic condition, income from any source would be welcome for FC Barcelona. The Catalans need a significant amount of money to solve their FFP problems and to be able to sign new players in the coming summer transfer window.

For this purpose, the Blaugranes are open to selling most of their players and are also negotiating with their sponsors, but another source from which they can earn some money is from the sale of some former players on whom they still have a right.

One such player from whom they could have earned some money is the winger, Alex Collado, who will be returning to Real Betis after having spent the last season on loan at the Saudi club, Al-Akhoud, whom he helped get promoted to the first division with four goals and three assists.

For now, Collado is not certain of where he will be playing next season, as SPORT reports that the Verdiblancos are looking to make money by selling the winger in this transfer window. However, they have only received one proposal up to now, from the Greek side Aris Thessaloniki, which does not satisfy the Real Betis hierarchy.

The former Barcelona winger has a lot of demand in Saudi Arabia, with Al-Akhoud, where he played on loan in the last season, looking to get the player back on loan. After having secured their promotion, Al-Akhoud are embarking on an ambitious project, and believe Collado can help them achieve their aims.

Other Saudi clubs have also contacted Real Betis and the player’s entourage with the intention of getting him on loan for a season. But these offers do not please Barcelona as they will not get anything for the 20% right that they still have on the player, which can come in quite handy for them in their current economic condition.