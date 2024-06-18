Barcelona’s two top summer targets are playing in the Premier League

An update on the summer transfer plans of La Liga giants Barcelona has today been forthcoming online.

The info comes courtesy of Diario Sport, and points towards the Barca brass as having shifted their focus towards a pair of players currently plying their trade in the Premier League.

The widespread understanding heading into the summer is that the Blaugrana have identified two areas of incoming manager Hansi Flick’s squad as being most in need of reinforcement.

The positions in question? The base of midfield, and the left wing.

A whole host of players from across the continent, in turn, have been named as options for Barcelona, with Joshua Kimmich and Nico Williams, to date, having been the most heavily linked.

If the latest word doing the rounds on Tuesday is anything to go by, however, then it is in fact another pair of players who are now considered the favourites to land in Catalunya’s capital over the weeks ahead.

As per Sport, the stars in question come in the form of Bruno Guimarães, and Luis Díaz.

The most glaring issue when it comes to potential deals for midfielder Guimarães, and wide-man Díaz alike, is of course that of price.

Deco and his team of Barca directors, though, are adamant that the Newcastle and Liverpool stars represent the ideal profiles for the setup of the incoming Hansi Flick.

