Barcelona’s two priority targets for the summer transfer window – report

As we close in on the start of the summer transfer window, the Barcelona board is working ’round the clock, scouring the markets for players who can ideally reinforce the squad for the season ahead.

The Catalans have been linked with moves for quite a few players in recent weeks, with Manchester United’s Kobbie Maino becoming the latest to join the list.

Barcelona’s main motive is to reinforce the midfield and the attacking departments, and to that end, a recent report from Alex Pintanel has singled out two players Barcelona will be going for this summer.

Barcelona’s two priority targets

As per the report, Barcelona have identified Joshua Kimmich and Nico Williams as their two main targets for the summer ahead.

The club’s interest in Kimmich is nothing new as they have been eyeing a market opportunity to sign the unsettled Bayern Munich midfielder for quite some time now.

Hansi Flick has worked with Kimmich in the past and is well aware of his qualities. He believes Kimmich could be the ideal player to replace Sergio Busquets in the years to come.

Can Kimmich solve Barcelona’s midfield problems? (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Signing the German international, though, could be tricky for Barça, as Bayern won’t let him go easily. The Bavarians are likely to ask for a fortune, meaning Barcelona may have no choice but to wait for clarity from La Liga regarding their FFP margins this summer.

What about Nico Williams?

Barcelona’s interest in Nico Williams stems from the fact that none of the wingers, barring Lamine Yamal, has been able to perform to their full potential this season.

Although Raphinha performed well during the latter stages of the season, he is one of the candidates to leave the club this summer. The same stands for Ferran Torres, whose fortunes may change following the appointment of Flick.

Keeping that in mind, Nico Williams has emerged as the ideal attacker, who can accompany Yamal on the flanks, providing some solid creative support for Robert Lewandowski.

These are still early days, however, and a lot will depend on how much Barcelona allow to spend in the coming summer.