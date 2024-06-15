Barcelona’s two ‘priority’ summer targets confirmed

A fresh insight into the plans of the transfer team at La Liga giants Barcelona for the upcoming summer window has this weekend been provided.

The info comes courtesy of Relevo, and points towards the Barca brass as having already identified the club’s two leading transfer targets.

The Blaugrana have come to the conclusion that the two positions in new boss Hansi Flick’s squad most in need of reinforcement are deep-lying midfield, and the left wing.

For the former, a lengthy shortlist of candidates has in turn been whittled down to just a solitary name – Joshua Kimmich.

The German international, ahead of the expiration of his contract with Bayern Munich in 12 months’ time, is expected to be the subject of a considerable proposal by way of Barcelona over the coming weeks.

Turning attentions towards the wing, and again, an original list of options has given rise to one final profile, agreed upon by Hansi Flick and Deco alike.

The wide-man in question? Nico Williams.

Athletic Club star Williams’ deal in the Basque Country contains a release clause, which the Camp Nou board intend to trigger, in the case of scraping together the necessary funds before the close of the window.

Moves for both players will be heavily dependent on finances, but hope remains intact that, heading into next season, Barca will have their men.

Conor Laird | GSFN