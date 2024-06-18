Barcelona turn down €30m offer from Manchester United for prized youngster

Barcelona are under significant financial pressure to sell in the upcoming weeks, as they target a return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule for the beginning of the summer transfer window – this would allow them to make signings without restrictions. One of those linked with a move away is Fermin Lopez, one of the breakout stars of last season.

According to Sport, Barcelona recently received an offer from Manchester United for Fermin, believed to be in the region of €30m. However, it was turned out, as the Catalans consider the young midfielder to be one of their non-sellable assets.

Although Fermin is considered to be non-transferable, Barcelona would entertain an extremely lucrative offer for the recently-capped Spain international. They have no plans to sell him otherwise, and the idea is for him to be under the offers of Hansi Flick following the conclusion of Euro 2024.

It does make total sense for Barcelona to keep Fermin – he was one of their shining stars last season, and he is sure to have a very bright future at the Spotify Camp Nou. Man United will surely have to look elsewhere.