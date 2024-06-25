Barcelona trio likely to represent Spain in Paris Olympics

Four FC Barcelona players are with the Spanish national team in the UEFA EURO 2024, which is currently underway in Germany, and have helped their team qualify for the knock-out rounds of the tournament.

But this is not the only international event that Spaniards in the Barcelona squad can compete in, as there is also the Olympic Games Paris 2024, starting on July 26th. Spain will announce its squad for this event this Wednesday.

According to Mundo Deportivo, officials at FC Barcelona will be keeping a keen eye on the team selection for this tournament, as there are three Blaugrana players, Pau Cubarsi, Fermin Lopez, and Eric Garcia, who have the chance to be called up for this event.

Cubarsi has a very high chance of being one of the 18 names on this list, as he was not called up for the EURO 2024 despite his brilliant 2023-24 campaign with FC Barcelona.

Similarly, Eric Garcia, who will return to Barcelona from his Girona loan on 1st July, has also not been called up for the EURO 2024 and can be called up for the Olympics. He will also not take up one of the three spots allowed for players born before 1st January 2001, as he was born on 9th January 2001.

As opposed to these two players, Fermin Lopez has been called up for the EURO 2024, but, so far, has participated only marginally in this tournament. He was unused in the matches against Italy and Croatia and played only 28 minutes against Albania. Thus, he has a good chance of making the team for the Olympics.

With Spain already in the knock-out rounds, it is yet to be seen how much time Fermin Lopez will get to recover between these two competitions. But with his limited participation with Spain, the fears of a repeat of a Pedri case are low at the moment.

However, the players called up for the Olympics will be unable to join the upcoming pre-season with Barcelona, and would thus lose a good opportunity to impress the new coach and get a favorable spot in the Catalan team’s squad for the next season.