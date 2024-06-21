Barcelona will have trigger €40m release clause in order to sign defensive target this summer
Although it seems clear that Barcelona are prioritising a new defensive midfielder and left winger in this summer’s transfer window, they are also looking at other options. One of those is Jeremie Frimpong, who is well-liked by new manager Hansi Flick.
Jeremie Frimpong to Barcelona – yes or no, #Culers? pic.twitter.com/L35BySIsd1
— barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 21, 2024
Multiple sources that confirmed Barcelona’s interest in signing Frimpong, although it won’t be easy to prise him away from Bayer Leverkusen. As reported by Sport, the newly-crowned Bundesliga champions will not negotiate with any clubs in regards to the Dutch international. It means that the Catalans would need to pay his €40m release clause in order to get a deal done.
Barcelona may need a new right-back this summer, especially if Joao Cancelo cannot be re-signed on loan from Manchester City. Jules Kounde is currently first-choice there, although he is naturally a central defender – Flick may see him as that next season, which could be the reason behind his interest in Frimpong.