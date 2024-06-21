Barcelona will have trigger €40m release clause in order to sign defensive target this summer

Although it seems clear that Barcelona are prioritising a new defensive midfielder and left winger in this summer’s transfer window, they are also looking at other options. One of those is Jeremie Frimpong, who is well-liked by new manager Hansi Flick.

Multiple sources that confirmed Barcelona’s interest in signing Frimpong, although it won’t be easy to prise him away from Bayer Leverkusen. As reported by Sport, the newly-crowned Bundesliga champions will not negotiate with any clubs in regards to the Dutch international. It means that the Catalans would need to pay his €40m release clause in order to get a deal done.

Barcelona may need a new right-back this summer, especially if Joao Cancelo cannot be re-signed on loan from Manchester City. Jules Kounde is currently first-choice there, although he is naturally a central defender – Flick may see him as that next season, which could be the reason behind his interest in Frimpong.