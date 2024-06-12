Barcelona transfer target increasingly ‘doubtful’ over summer move

A player hotly tipped to take his talents to La Liga giants Barcelona this summer is growing increasingly concerned that no such move will ultimately come to fruition.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who point towards Mikel Merino as the player in question.

The name of midfielder Merino, of course, has taken its place front and centre in the headlines in Catalunya’s capital over the course of the last week.

This comes after widespread confirmation was forthcoming that the former Newcastle United man has emerged as a summer target on the part of the aforementioned Barcelona.

Ahead of the expiration of his Real Sociedad contract in 12 months’ time, a number of outlets have gone as far as to point towards Merino as the new first-choice midfield addition of Deco and his transfer team.

And yet, as alluded to above, one player who appears less than confident in the chances of the transfer developing over the months ahead comes in the form of Merino himself.

As per MD, the 27-year-old is delaying contract negotiations with Real Sociedad, whilst waiting for Barcelona’s approach.

Despite the heavy recent speculation, the Blaugrana are yet to actually make contact with either Merino or his agent, with the player as a result ‘doubtful’ regarding whether as much will come at all.

The ball is very much in the court of the Catalans, but Merino will not be willing to wait forever…

Conor Laird | GSFN