Barcelona’s transfer prospects to be handed massive boost ‘next week’

La Liga giants Barcelona are in line for an imminent boost on the financial front.

That’s according to Barca insider Gerard Romero, anyway.

Speaking as part of his latest live stream on Twitch, Jijantes reporter Romero confirmed the murmurs that have been spreading in the media across the day to date.

The news in question? That the Blaugrana will imminently return to the long-discussed 1:1 financial rule.

As much could well be forthcoming as soon as next week, when the finishing touches are put on a deal to sell a percentage of ‘Barca Vision’.

Looking towards the bigger picture, this development is a monumental one when it comes to Barcelona’s prospects for the summer transfer window.

Upon getting back to 1:1 footing, the Catalan heavyweights will no longer be so heavily restricted when it comes to financing deals for new players, or registering their current stars with La Liga.

Barca’s difficult monetary situation will not all of a sudden be ‘solved’, but this marks a major step in the right direction for a club and fanbase in desperate need of some positive news.

Conor Laird | GSFN