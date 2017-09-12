Barcelona transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from Camp Nou

Barcelona are set to make a fresh approach to sign Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri during the January transfer window, reports Sport .

Seri was left disappointed when Barca failed to push ahead with a proposed €40 million summer deal due to their pursuit of Philippe Coutinho and Angel Di Maria, but the Catalan club retain an interest in signing the Ivory Coast international.

Barcelona and Chelsea are ready to fight it out for the January signing of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Atakan Akkaynak, reports the Daily Express .

Akkaynak is held in high regard by Leverkusen, but the Bundesliga club are reportedly willing to listen to offers after the Germany Under-19 international impressed Chelsea scouts.

Chelsea and Liverpool are watching the progress of teenage Uruguayan defender Sebastian Caceres, but could face competition from Barcelona for any deal, claims The Sun .

Caceres plays for Liverpool FC in his homeland and has impressed scouts with his performances since breaking into the first team.

Liverpool attacker Philippe Coutinho was left hurt by Barcelona's failed pursuit of him in the summer transfer window, according to Don Ballon .

The Brazil international felt that the Catalans should have made a more concerted effort for his signature. The report claims he was given assurances by Barca's directors that he would sign only for the deal to fall through.





DRAXLER WANTED BARCA MOVE













Paris Saint-Germain’s Julian Draxler was holding out for a move to Barcelona before the transfer deadline only to be rejected by the Catalan club, according to Mundo Deportivo .

The signing of Neymar from Barcelona cast Draxler’s PSG future into doubt and he had been linked with a move to Arsenal, but the German told his international team-mates he was hankering after a move to Camp Nou.





BARCA AIM TO WIN LOPEZ CHASE













Barcelona have made contact with Maxime Lopez’s agents in an attempt to win the race to sign the Marseille midfielder, claims Mundo Deportivo.

Lopez has also been linked with Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid, but the 19-year-old is reportedly a big Barca fan and admirer of Andres Iniesta, with the Catalan club hoping that will prove a persuasive factor in their efforts to agree a deal next summer.





ARDA TURAN TO JOIN GALATASARAY













Arda Turan has agreed to join Galatasaray on a two-year loan deal from Barcelona, RAC 1 reports.

The midfielder has no place in Ernesto Valverde's plans for this season and will return to his former side before the transfer window in Turkey closes on Friday.





BARCA TO SIGN DEFENDER IN JANUARY













Barcelona will look to bring Palmeiras defender Yerry Mina to the club in January to boost the centre-half options at Ernesto Valverde’s disposal, reports Mundo Deportivo.

A deal has already been agreed with Palmeiras which would see Barca pay €9 million if they activate the move before the close of the January transfer window or €10m before the end of the 2018 summer transfer window.

Having failed to sign certain targets during the recent transfer window, Barca are now expected to push through a move for Colombia international Mina in the New Year.





RAFINHA SET FOR PREMIER LEAGUE MOVE













Barcelona midfielder Rafinha is gearing up for a move to the Premier League in January, reports Mundo Deportivo.

The Brazil international is recovering from a knee injury, and is keen to grab regular first-team football to strengthen his chances of going to next year's World Cup.

And, with limited opportunities at Camp Nou, a move to England could help his cause, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham among those reportedly interested in his services this summer.





COUTINHO REFUSES TO PLAY CL













Philippe Coutinho will refuse to play for Liverpool in the Champions League after being denied his desired move to Barcelona, Sport claims.

The Reds rejected all of Barca's bids for the Brazil international despite his handing in a transfer request and he will look to strike back at the club by making himself unavailable for their European games to force a winter move.





BARCA TO BID FOR GRIEZMANN













Barcelona will make a January move for Antoine Griezmann in an attempt to convince Lionel Messi to stay, Diario Gol reports.

The France international opted to remain at Atletico Madrid due to their transfer ban and even signed a new contract. However, with a €100 million release clause in his deal, the Catalan side will try to snap him up in the winter after a disappointing summer window.





JUVE INTERESTED IN INIESTA & CAN













Juventus are interested in signing Andres Iniesta and Emre Can on free transfers next summer, according to Tuttosport.

Both players are out of contract at the end of the 2017-18 campaign, and the Bianconeri reportedly have already started working on deals to add the Barcelona and Liverpool midfielders.





BARCA SNUBBED DYBALA DEAL













Barcelona passed up two opportunities to sign Juventus forward Paulo Dybala over the summer, claims El Chiringuito .

The La Liga giants were linked with the Argentine when seeking a successor to Neymar, but eventually completed a deal with Borussia Dortmund for Ousmane Dembele and continued to pursue Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho.





MESSI VETOED OZIL'S BARCA ARRIVAL













Lionel Messi persuaded the Barcelona board not to pursue their interest in Mesut Ozil, reports Don Balon .

The Arsenal playmaker was one of a number of stars linked with Camp Nou over a turbulent summer at the club. But the Argentine reportedly was not happy at the idea of playing alongside Ozil, and made his feelings known when the opportunity arose.

Real Sociedad defender Inigo Martinez was another to apparently receive Messi's thumbs-down, while he was upset deals could not be completed for Angel Di Maria, Paulo Dybala or Philippe Coutinho.





MESSI WON'T RENEW BARCA DEAL













Lionel Messi will not renew his Barcelona contract and will become a free agent next summer, according to Onda Cero .

The 30-year-old has agreed terms of a new deal but has yet to put pen to paper, concerning fans of the club who just witnessed Neymar depart for PSG.





PSG REJECT BARCA'S DI MARIA BID













Barcelona have been halted in their late push to sign Angel Di Maria, according to Sport .

Late bids reaching as high as €45 million have come up short, and the clubs have broken off any negotiations for the former Real Madrid winger.





BARCA MOVE FOR OZIL













Barcelona have turned their attention to Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil having been rebuffed in their bid to sign Philippe Coutinho, according to COPE .

Liverpool have maintained throughout the transfer window that the Brazilian is not for sale despite multiple offers from Camp Nou.

And now Barca, with an extra day in which to sign players due to the late deadline in Spain, reportedly plan to launch a late move for Ozil, who Arsenal value at €60 million (£55m).





BARCA MAKE LAST COUTINHO BID













Barcelona have made a last-ditch attempt to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool, according to Sport .

The Reds have so far resisted the Catalans' attempts to prise away their star man, continually insisting that he will not be sold at any price.

But the Blaugrana have made a new bid that falls just short of €150 million when bonuses are included in the hope they can get a deal done before the Spanish transfer deadline on Friday.





SPURS MISS OUT ON GOMES













Tottenham's move to sign Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes has collapsed late on deadline day, according to football.london .

Spurs looked to have beaten West Ham to a loan deal for the midfielder, who has fallen out of favour after a difficult first season at Camp Nou.

But it is now being reported that Barca have pulled the plug on the transfer due to their failure to secure their own targets as the deadline approaches.





CHASE STILL ON FOR MAHREZ













Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Barcelona remain contenders to sign Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez, according to RMC Sport .

Reports had previously claimed that Barca are not interested in the Algerian and that no bids had been made for him late on deadline day.

But it has now been suggested that the Blaugrana could move for him should they admit defeat in their pursuit of Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho and that the three Premier League clubs are still monitoring the situation.