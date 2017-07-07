Barcelona transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from Camp Nou

Crystal Palace are eyeing a move for Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, according to AS.

New Palace boss Frank De Boer worked with the Netherlands international during his time in charge of Ajax and feels he can be bought for less than his €60m release clause.





Barcelona have rejected a €45 million offer for midfielder Andre Gomes and a €35m bid for utility player Sergi Roberto from unknown clubs, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Catalunya club reportedly have complete faith in Gomes, despite a poor 2016-17, and are refusing to negotiate with anyone for La Masia product Roberto.

Despite having a bid already rejected for Paulinho by Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande, Barcelona are ready to make another offer, reports Cadena SER .

The club is ready to improve on its €20 million offer to bring in the 28-year-old, with the Spanish side's other midfield targets proving difficult.

Barcelona are ready to table a £26 million bid for Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin, claims Spanish publication Sport.

The La Liga giants have been considering a move to bring the full-back back to his Catalan roots for some time and are now preparing to make a formal approach.

LYON EYE LACAZETTE REPLACEMENT

Lyon are lining up a move for Barcelona striker Munir El Haddadi to replace the Arsenal-bound Alexandre Lacazette, reports Sport .

Barcelona had accepted a €15 million offer from Zenit St Petersburg for El Haddadi, but the player isn’t keen on a move to Russia.

Instead, Ligue 1 appears his most likely destination, with Lyon and Marseille interested amid reports Barcelona would now be prepared to accept €10m.

CEBALLOS WANTS BARCA NOT MADRID

Real Betis midfielder Dani Ceballos wants to join Barcelona rather than Real Madrid as he prepares for talks over his future, according to Mundo Deportivo .

Ceballos’ impressive form for Spain at the European Under 21 Championship has prompted a scramble for his signature, with Atletico Madrid and Juventus also showing an interest.

He is available for €15 million and Ceballos is keen to move to Camp Nou after reportedly explaining derogatory comments he previously made about Barcelona on Twitter.

BELLERIN WANTS BARCA MOVE

Hector Bellerin will meet with officials at Arsenal to inform them of his desire to join Barcelona, Marca reports.

Barca have long been trying to lure the right-back back to Camp Nou, but the long-term contract he recently signed with the Gunners presents a problem for the Catalan side. The 22-year-old has already spoken to the Catalan side and will now try to force a move.

BARCA TO FIGHT REAL FOR CEBALLOS

Barcelona are ready to battle it out with Real Madrid to sign Real Betis midfielder Dani Ceballos, reports Sport.

Ceballos has impressed for Spain at the European Under 21 Championship and Madrid are keen to agree a deal which would see the player return to Betis on loan.

However, Barca are ready to offer Ceballos the chance to play first-team football at Camp Nou next season and hope the prospective move of Cristian Tello to Betis will swing talks in their favour.

PAULINHO NOT FOR SALE

Guangzhou Evergrande have no intention of selling Paulinho to Barcelona, according to Nanfang Daily.

“Up to now we haven't received anything official from Barcelona, and all the rumours were fanned by the agents," a senior club official told the paper.

BARCELONA WANT HERRERA & MAHREZ

Barcelona are looking at both Ander Herrera and Riyad Mahrez as transfer options if their move for Marco Verratti does not work out, according to Sport.es .

New Barca boss Ernesto Valverde has made PSG midfielder Verratti his top target, but will turn to Manchester United's Herrera or Leicester City's Mahrez instead if he cannot get his top target.

RACE ON TO SIGN LEMAR

Barcelona, Manchester City and Chelsea are among the clubs set to battle for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, according to L'Equipe .

Arsenal have seen a bid rejected for the France international while Tottenham are planning an offer of their own.

But the north London clubs face competition with a series of top sides looking to set up talks with his agent regarding a move.

VERMAELEN COULD STAY AT BARCA

Barcelona could keep former Arsenal defender Thomas Vermaelen in their squad for next season, according to Sport .

Vermaelen spent last season on loan at Roma, but tentative interest from Premier League and Serie A clubs has yet to result in offers, and so he could form part of new Barca coach Ernesto Valverde’s plans.

NO OFFERS FOR MAHREZ

Leicester City have yet to receive any bids for Riyad Mahrez, who has been linked with Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea, according to the Leicester Mercury .

Mahrez is keen to leave Leicester this summer and, after growing tired of waiting for Barcelona to make an approach, was reportedly ready to accept a four-year contract at Arsenal, but his current club have yet to field any bids.

DECISIVE DATE FOR VERRATTI'S FUTURE

July 4 is likely to be a decisive date in Barcelona’s interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti, according to Sport .

Verratti is due to return to pre-season training with PSG on that date and Barca are waiting for an indication from the Italy international regarding his future plans.

Barca have yet to make an offer for Verratti, but if he fails to report for the start of training, then the club’s stance is likely to change.

BARCELONA SET BELLERIN DEADLINE

Barcelona have set a deadline to agree a deal to bring Hector Bellerin back to the club from Arsenal, according to Mundo Deportivo .

Bellerin is reportedly keen to return to Camp Nou, but Arsenal don’t want to sell the right-back. Barca have now decided that, if a deal isn’t sorted within the next 10 days, they will move on to other targets.

SPURS WANT CUT-PRICE ALENA DEAL

Tottenham are hoping to sign highly-rated Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena for just €3million (£2.6m) before the end of June, according to AS .

Alena has yet to agree a new contract with Barca and has a year remaining on his current deal. His release clause will rise from €3m to €12m (£10.5m) on July 1 and Spurs are trying to push through a deal before then.