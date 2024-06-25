Barcelona In Touch With Hull City Over Player Deal

Barcelona have established contact with Hull City as they seek to do a deal with the Tigers for one of their wingers.

The Catalans are bidding to box clever in the transfer market, making affordable additions to back new boss Hansi Flick.

Hull are also under new management in the shape of another German boss in Tim Walter, after showing Liam Rosenior the door earlier this summer.

Walter though may have to make do without winger Jaden Philogene as Barcelona want him.

La Liga giants Barcelona have now established contact will Hull about signing Philogene, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

Barcelona have a formula in mind for the deal and want to sign the former Aston Villa winger on loan for the season with an option to buy.

Philogene made 32 appearances in the Championship for Hull last season, scoring 12 times, and Barcelona saw enough to put him on their list of transfer targets.

He stepped up amid the pressure of Hull’s push to secure a playoff spot and scored four goals in the Tigers’ last seven league games.

Now Philogene could be in line for a move to the Camp Nou if Hull play ball.