Barcelona told to fork out €50 million for 23-year-old midfield target

Angelo Stiller is one of the players that FC Barcelona are looking at to reinforce the defensive midfield position in the summer.

The VfB Stuttgart ace enjoyed a solid 2023/24 season upon arriving at the club last summer, finishing with a goal and six assists from 36 games while also impressing with his all-round gameplay.

Barcelona new manager Hansi Flick is said to be a great admirer of the German midfielder and sees him as a good addition to the club.

Angelo Stiller will cost €50 million

Now, Sky Sports Germany has come forth with an update on Angelo Stiller’s future heading into the summer transfer window.

As per the report, VfB Stuttgart will consider selling their midfield engine in the summer only if they receive an offer worth around €50 million.

Barça are now aware of the figure that it would take for them to secure the services of the 23-year-old midfielder, whose contract with the Bundesliga club runs until the summer of 2027.

According to the report, there are a number of inquiries for Stiller apart from the interest from Barcelona.

As such, the possibility of a summer departure seems very high. And although Barça hold a strong interest in him, whether they would be willing to splash €50 million to sign the German ace remains the big question.

After all, Bayern Munich ace Joshua Kimmich remains the Catalan giants’ priority target to reinforce the midfield department before next season.