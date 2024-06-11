Barcelona tipped to offer up players in exchange deal for Bayern Leverkusen star

Barcelona tipped to offer up players in exchange deal for Bayern Leverkusen star

La Liga giants Barcelona have this week been credited with an interest in a headline member of the history-making squad at German outfit Bayer Leverkusen.

The info comes courtesy of Diario Sport, and points towards Jeremie Frimpong as the player in question.

Frimpong, for his part, is fresh off nothing short of a remarkable campaign on the books of Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen.

Across 47 appearances in all competitions, the Dutchman, from his berth at right wing-back, racked up a head-turning 14 goals and 12 assists.

As much proved central to his side’s eventual domestic double, courtesy of the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal titles.

And such exploits, evidently, have piqued the attentions of those in a position of power at the aforementioned Barcelona.

As per Sport, new Blaugrana head coach Hansi Flick has earmarked Frimpong as a leading transfer target with a view to his first season on the bench in Catalunya’s capital.

Deco and co, in turn, have made a first approach to their counterparts at the BayArena, with a view to an opening offer which will of course be dependent on the club’s return to the long-discussed 1:1 financial rule.

Bayer Leverkusen are understandably eager to keep hold of the 23-year-old, but the widespread consensus is that Frimpong will ultimately move on this summer.

The German champions could therefore be open to the prospect of players being included in any deal with Barcelona, with Ansu Fati one Blaugrana star tipped as a potential makeweight.

Conor Laird | GSFN