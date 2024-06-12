Barcelona tie up renewal for 17-year-old talent – release clause in excess of €15m

Barcelona have tied up a deal for another of their teenage gems, reaching an agreement with 17-year-old Marc Bernal. Capable of playing as a pivot or further forward in midfield, he has all the technique of a typical La Masia midfielder, but also the physique to compete comfortably.

Bernal will sign a two-year extension until 2026, and in similar fashion to Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal, has also agreed to a three-year extension on top of that deal, which he can sign once he turns 18. Bernal’s release clause will be in excess of €15m report Sport.

🚨 JUST IN: Barcelona have reached a FULL agreement to extend Marc Bernal's contract. The new deal will be valid until 2026, but there will be two or three more optional years. Bernal will do pre-season under Flick's orders. @scapde_45, @tjuanmarti pic.twitter.com/SlsNmGqDt0 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 12, 2024

Starting off the season in the youth teams, he has become a regular part of Rafael Marquez’s Barca Atletic team, and was key in their play-off victory over Ibiza at the weekend. Highly-regarded at Can Barca, already there is talk that he could make to the senior side, and Hansi Flick could take him on their preseason tour to the USA.