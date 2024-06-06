Barcelona tie their ‘goalkeeper of the future’ down to new contract

La Liga giants Barcelona have on Thursday closed a contract agreement with a highly-regarded member of the club’s youth setup.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who point towards Iker Rodríguez as the player in question.

Rodríguez, for his part, is a 16-year-old goalkeeper, who has been plying his trade on the books of the Blaugrana for some time now.

Now an established international at youth level with Spain, the teen is considered something of a star in the making amongst the coaching staff at La Masia.

In fact, Sport highlight Rodríguez as the ‘goalkeeper of the future’ at Barcelona.

Equally impressive from a shot-stopping standpoint as he is with the ball at his feet, there are high hopes that the Sabadell native will one day go on to represent Barca on the senior stage.

All of a Blaugrana persuasion, in turn, will no doubt be delighted to hear of Rodríguez committing his future to the club.

As per the aforementioned Sport, the Spaniard, on Thursday, put pen to paper on his first professional contract in Catalunya’s capital, under the supervision of José Ramón Alexanko, director of formative football, and Joan Soler, director of grassroots football.

Conor Laird | GSFN