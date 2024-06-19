Barcelona tell Spanish star’s agent their intention to sign him

A time will come this summer when FC Barcelona has to finalize their operations. Consequently, La Blaugrana are hoping to find the solution to those operations as soon as possible. While things are much easier said than done, Barcelona are willing to lay the foundations earlier for specific cases.

One such case is that of 26-year-old Spanish forward Dani Olmo. Currently contracted to Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, the Spaniard originally comes from the Barcelona youth system and the Catalan club is now looking to make his return a possibility.

For this exact reason, as per SPORT, Barcelona Director Deco has already talked about the player’s future with his agent, Juanma Lopez. During their recent meeting which centered around the future of Mikayil Faye, Deco took the opportunity to also discuss a possible signing of Dani Olmo.

For Deco, the player is one of the best possible options in his preferred position. He understands the Barcelona setup well and the club director wants to integrate him into the team either this summer or the next. Whatever the timing of the actual signing, the Barcelona director was clear enough about his intention to sign him to his agent.

The reason behind Deco establishing certain foundations, such as the sporting and economic proposal that Barcelona want to offer, is that the club wishes to waste no time in executing that offer when the right moment arrives. However, while there will be no issue between Barcelona and Dani Olmo on a personal level, there is another hurdle.

Primarily, the biggest obstacle in the way of Barcelona possibly landing Dani Olmo is RB Leipzig. The club is not willing to negotiate below his release clause, which is currently set at €60 million. Moreover, this clause may expire by July 15th, and afterwards, Barça would directly have to negotiate with the German club which could raise that price as they wish.

However, the club does not have that kind of financial muscle at the moment and Deco has conveyed this openly to the player’s agent. Thus, Barcelona may be willing to spend a little beyond €60 million if Leipzig is willing to accept the payment in installments, something that suits the Catalan club better.