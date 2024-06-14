Barcelona teenage sensation enjoys the highest market value increase in 2023/24

The emergence of 16-year-old Lamine Yamal this past season has been one of the bright spots in an otherwise dire campaign for Barcelona.

Following in the footsteps of La Masia graduates like Gavi and Alejandro Balde, Yamal has become a key figure in the Barcelona attack and a symbol of the academy’s continued success.

Big jump in Yamal’s valuation

Yamal’s rapid rise to prominence was reflected in his valuation, as the forward enjoyed the highest valuation increase among any other player during the 2023/24 campaign.

At the beginning of the 2023-24 season, Yamal had no market value listed on Transfermarkt.

However, his exceptional season has completely transformed his profile. His current valuation sits at a staggering €90 million, making him the most revalued player of the entire season.

Source: Transfermarkt

This meteoric rise surpasses other notable increases, such as Cole Palmer (+€65 million), Jude Bellingham (+€60 million), and impressive performers like Viktor Gyökeres (+€52 million) and Kobbie Mainoo (+€49.2 million).

In terms of overall valuations, Yamal stands 19th in world football. He is valued higher than his Barcelona teammate Pedri as well as several other star players such as Bruno Guimaraes, Luis Diaz and Enzo Fernandez. He is also Barcelona’s most valued player on Transfermarkt.

This, of course, comes on the back of a season that saw Yamal score seven goals and muster 10 assists. Even at the age of just 16, the Spaniard was one of Barcelona’s most productive players in the final third.

Yamal’s superb performances saw him get rewarded with a berth in the Spanish national team as well. He could, in fact, be one of Luis de la Fuente’s trump cards in attack as the coach looks to guide La Roja to their first European Championship triumph since 2012.