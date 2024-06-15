Barcelona reserve team coach comments on Xavi exit – ‘If the results don’t go your way…’

Rafa Marquez, the manager of Barça Atletic, has revealed that upon Xavi’s official departure, he reached out to him to convey his best wishes for the future and to recognize his contributions.

It is suggested that despite Xavi’s late turmoil at the club, he and Marquez always had a strong bond. Throughout Marquez’s tenure coaching the reserve team and Xavi leading the first team, they collaborated closely toward a shared goal of promoting the youth.

Indeed, Marquez was overly honest when Xavi first announced his departure in January. During a press conference, he expressed readiness to step up if needed, emphasising his availability.

He didn’t shy away from admitting it was a dream opportunity, one he still holds dear. Marquez clarified later that his words were misinterpreted, lacking any ill intentions.

Game recognises game

In an interview with SPORT, Marquez acknowledged the invaluable learning experience while working alongside Xavi, highlighting the constant interaction between the first team and the reserves.

Rafa Marquez said he spoke to Xavi after his dismissal. (Photo credit: ULISES RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images)

“Yes, we spoke to wish him good luck, that he still has a lot to give, that obviously the ways were perhaps not the right ones, but at the end of the day we have to recognize the work he did,” he said.

“He won a League in very difficult times and a Super Cup. In the end, if the results don’t go your way, it’s difficult to have continuity,” he added.

Although Marquez wasn’t selected to coach FC Barcelona’s first team, he remains uncertain about continuing if the reserve team doesn’t advance. His career progression is important, and he is weighing other opportunities that have arisen.

“You also learn from being at Barça Atletic,” said the youth team coach.

“I’m still enjoying it, there have been two magnificent years, this one is still to end and we are facing a great opportunity, so yes, of course, I have learned a lot from him, following a process in my progression,” he concluded.