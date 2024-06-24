Barcelona target unlikely to renew with current club, Premier League bigwigs also keen

Barcelona have long been an admirer of Joshua Kimmich, seeing him as a potential successor to Sergio Busquets in the heart of their midfield.

The Catalan giants have been closely monitoring the German international’s situation at Bayern Munich, and recent developments suggest an opportunity could be arising.

Bayern pessimistic about renewal talks

A recent report from Sky Germany (h/t Mundo Deportivo) indicates a growing pessimism at Bayern Munich regarding Kimmich’s contract renewal.

The 29-year-old’s current deal expires in 2025, leaving the Bavarians with a decision: either cash in on him this summer or risk losing him for free next year.

While Kimmich seems content to wait for a free transfer, Bayern would prefer to recoup some finances through a sale and are reportedly open to offers.

What does the future hold for Joshua Kimmich? (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

The report adds that Kimmich’s future could be clearer after the end of Euro 2024, when Bayern will try to resume renewal talks with the midfielder.

But broadly, it is unlikely Kimmich would sign a new deal in Bavaria – a situation that has put top clubs across Europe on red alert.

Many hurdles for Barcelona

Despite the market opportunity to sign Kimmich this summer, Barcelona face significant challenges in their bid to sign the German international.

The club’s well-documented financial struggles could be a major obstacle, especially considering interest from Premier League giants like Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool, all of whom boast greater financial muscle than the Blaugrana.

Even arch-rivals Real Madrid are attentive to Kimmich’s situation in Bavaria.

Barcelona are currently prioritising Amadou Onana of Everton for the pivot position, but Everton’s high asking price could force them to double down on Kimmich.

However, the German won’t come cheap, especially if Bayern decide to sell him this summer. The Bavarians are notorious for their tough negotiations and high valuations, and keeping that in mind, Barcelona’s chances of snapping up the midfielder remain bleak.