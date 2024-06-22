Barcelona target says he will decide his future post-EURO

Barcelona’s interest in Xavi Simons is strong, but the young midfielder has stated that he will decide on his future only after the European Championship.

Simons is a top target for Barcelona, but negotiating with his current club, Paris Saint-Germain, is proving to be a challenging task. This difficulty is due to the impressive performance he had with RB Leipzig last season, which has caught the eye of many clubs.

It must be noted that Simons is expected to return to PSG after the Euros, but it is unlikely that he will stay there.

“We’ll see after the Euros.” said Simons when asked about his future as quoted by JS Grond-Tran.

“I was happy in Paris. Things have happened. Now I was in Leipzig this year. We’ll see after the Euros,” he added.

The Dutch player does not intend to remain under coach Luis Enrique unless he is guaranteed a significant role in the team. This is particularly important because PSG’s attacking midfield and forward positions are already well-covered.

Barcelona to go against Bayern Munich

While playing in the Euros for the Netherlands, Simons continues to draw the attention of several major European clubs.

Xavi Simons is wanted by Barcelona and Bayern Munich. (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Barcelona are among these interested clubs, eager to bring back one of their former youth players who never had the chance to debut for the first team.

However, Bayern Munich are also very keen on acquiring Simons and seems willing to go further than Barcelona to secure his transfer.

If PSG realize they will not retain Simons, they are open to listening to transfer offers. The club would expect at least €80 million, which is Simons’ current market value.

Bayern are already plotting a move

Sources indicate that Bayern Munich plan to make Simons a key part of their team structure, which would make it very difficult for Barcelona to compete, especially with their initial plan of securing a loan deal for Simons.

Despite the interest from various clubs, Simons has made it clear that he will evaluate his options only after the Euros. This means that while a transfer seems more likely, even a loan move cannot be entirely ruled out at this point.

The situation remains fluid, and Simons’ decision post-Euros will be crucial in determining where he will play next season.