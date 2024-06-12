Barcelona target ready to wait for club, will reject PSG, Premier League

By now, it is well-established that FC Barcelona have their sights set on a summer move for Athletic Club winger Nico Williams.

The Catalans are eager to strengthen the left flank of their attacking unit and have identified the 21-year-old speedster as the best fit.

For his part, Nico, too, would be ‘excited’ to join Barcelona, although any deal is unlikely to be straightforward owing to the Blaugrana’s financial situation.

Deal difficult this summer

Now, SPORT reports that Barcelona are unlikely to find it easy to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Club this summer.

After all, the Basque club will not negotiate and point to the winger’s €50 million+ release clause. Following that, Barça would also have to cover his wages, which are now high after his renewal in December.

Nico Williams is waiting for Barcelona. (Photo by Rafa Babot/Getty Images)

The Catalans are working hard towards returning to the 1:1 rule but even then they would need a big sale to accommodate a signing of Williams’ magnitude.

Nico prepared to wait

What’s positive for Barcelona is that Nico Williams wants to join the club and would be prepared to wait for them, even if it meant that he stays at Athletic Club for one more season and leaves in 2025.

The Spanish international has interest from PSG while a number of Premier League clubs are also interested in signing him.

For now, Barça has not taken a step forward either with Nico’s entourage or with Athletic. The footballer knows there is interest but there has been no formal proposal and it is likely that there will not be one during the summer.

However, the young attacker is prepared to reject the Premier League and PSG and wait for Barcelona, while being aware of the difficulties in the deal going through.