Barcelona target Nico Williams speaks out on Athletic Club future

Athletic Club star Nico Williams has this weekend spoken out on his future.

As much, of course, comes amid mounting speculation pointing towards a summer exit from Bilbao for the explosive wide-man.

Nico, for his part, has seen his name dominate the headlines across all of Spain over the course of the last couple of days.

This comes after the 21-year-old conjured up a performance to remember, tearing Italy’s backline to shreds en route to a Euro 2024 group stage downing of the Azzurri.

So impressive was his display, in fact, that it has culminated in widespread reports that clubs across the continent are now considering moving for Williams.

Front and centre in the speculation have been Barcelona, amid the understanding that the Blaugrana have identified the Athletic standout as their priority attacking target with a view to next season.

Speaking to the media whilst on international duty on Saturday, it therefore came as little surprise when the subject of his future was put to Williams himself.

The gifted winger, though, made use of the opportunity to reiterate his happiness at San Mamés, in explaining:

“My Future? I recently renewed with Athletic Bilbao and I am both happy and comfortable. It’s quite strange that I’m getting asked about this.”

