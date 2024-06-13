Barcelona target Nico Williams names Real Madrid star as dream teammate

Barcelona transfer target Nico Williams has this week named a member of the attacking ranks at arch rivals Real Madrid as the player whom he would most like to share the pitch with.

Athletic Club standout Williams, for his part, has of course been hotly tipped to take his talents to Catalunya’s capital this summer.

Amid their ongoing search for reinforcements on the left flank, the Barcelona brass have identified the Spanish international as the ideal addition, owing to his differential characteristics.

In the case of scraping together the required funds over the weeks ahead, the Blaugrana, in turn, are expected make a play for Williams’ signature.

Those behind the scenes at the Camp Nou will therefore no doubt be interested to hear that the 21-year-old himself considers a member of the frontline at none other than Real Madrid as his dream teammate.

Speaking in an interview with COPE whilst on international duty this week, Williams was asked which player from across world football he would like to share a jersey with one day.

And the wide-man went on to point towards new Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappé as his choice.

Pressed on whether as much means that he himself is keen on the prospect of making the move to the Santiago Bernabéu, however, Williams was eager to clarify that this is not the case:

“No no no, for the national team, if he was Spanish. You said it could be for the national team!”

🇪🇸 Nico Williams responde al test del @partidazocope



🎙️ "¿Con qué futbolista te gustaría compartir algún día camiseta?"



😳 "Con Mbappé"



📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/gawGuyqAdv — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) June 12, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN