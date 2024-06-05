Barcelona target Merino was Europe’s best player in one category last season

A head-turning statistic, highlighting the impact of Barcelona-linked Real Sociedad star Mikel Merino this past season, has come to the fore online.

The name of midfielder Merino has of course taken its place front and centre in the Spanish media headlines across the day to date.

This comes after widespread confirmation was forthcoming that the 27-year-old has made his way firmly into the sights of the brass at the aforementioned Barcelona.

Amid the club’s ongoing search for reinforcements in the middle of the park with a view to next season, Merino has emerged as a lead option.

🔵🔴 Mikel Merino, concrete option now on Barça list for the new midfielder as @tjuanmarti reported.



Deco appreciates him, Merino will be one of the names considered.



↪️ Understand he’s also appreciated by Juventus but their priority target is clear: Teun Koopmeiners. 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/THjp7WF0Jw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2024

This comes for a whole host of reasons, not least the fact that his contract is set to expire in 12 months’ time, and the former Newcastle United man’s haul of eight goals and five assists this past season.

What will no doubt have piqued the attentions of Deco and the Barca board as much as anything else, though, was Merino’s impact off the ball across 2023/24.

As revealed by statisticians Squawka, the midfield all-rounder won, by some distance, more duels than any other player in Europe’s top-7 leagues over the last 10 months.

The kind of profile which many would no doubt argue is sorely missing from the engine room ranks in incoming Blaugrana boss Hansi Flick’s squad at present.

Conor Laird | GSFN