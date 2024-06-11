Barcelona target Luis Díaz responds to club’s interest: “I’m happy where I am”

Barcelona have faced a fresh setback in their pursuit of Liverpool star Luis Díaz, who is currently on international duty with Colombia as they prepare for the Copa América.

As per Mundo Deportivo, the 27-year-old is content where he is, having stated: “I am very happy at Liverpool, it is a great team and club, I always wanted to play there, so I am very happy and relaxed. I’m not thinking about anything else, other than the Colombian national team.“

This comes after the player’s father publicly claimed that a move to Barcelona would be “one of his dreams” back in 2023.

Díaz has a contract with Liverpool until 2027, so there are no guarantees of any activity taking place on his behalf this transfer window, unless a club like Barcelona were to put their money on the table and place an offer for him.

With 13 goals and five assists in the Premier League for Liverpool last season, it is fair to say that he hasn’t exactly set the league alight, and perhaps he would be interested in a move to rediscover his best form.

But if the statements Díaz made ring true to the player’s true thoughts, it looks likely that Barcelona may have to prepare for next season without one of their main transfer targets.

GSFN | Ciaran Currie