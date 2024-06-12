Barcelona target liked by Hansi Flick spotted in city

Barcelona are on the hunt for a midfielder this summer, and new manager Hansi Flick is evaluating their options with Sporting Director Deco. One of the names that Flick is supposedly keen on is former Bayern Munich and current Stuttgart player Angelo Stiller – if they do want to speak to him, then they won’t have far to go.

That is because Stiller is in Barcelona, according to Bar Canaletes. The 23-year-old has been spotted in the city this week, and is currently on holiday there with two friends, staying in a high-end hotel until Friday.

🚨 Stuttgart player Angelo Stiller, who Flick really likes, is currently staying in Barcelona with friends. @BarCanaletes — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 12, 2024

There has been no suggestion this is at all linked to the Catalan giants at this stage, but it certainly won’t calm speculation. On Monday, it was reported that Flick had suggested Stiller as a potential option.

‼️Noticia de alcance @BarCanaletes 📝El jugador del Stuttgart Angelo Stiller – que es muy del agrado de Flick- está hospedado con dos amigos por una semana (hasta el viernes) en un hotel TOP de la ciudad de Barcelona 🔵🔴

🔥El pase del jugador está tasado en 25 millones🔥 pic.twitter.com/Jlffaszbta — Bar Canaletes (@BarCanaletes) June 12, 2024

Reportedly his price tag would be around €25m, although that too is a secondary consideration for the Blaugrana. Until they clear up their financial situation and just how much money they will be able to invest this summer, all of the speculation regarding their transfer business involves a degree of the hypothetical.