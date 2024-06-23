Barcelona target informs PSG he will not continue next season – Romano

Barcelona target informs PSG he will not continue next season – Romano

Xavi Simons has become one of the hottest prospects in Europe this summer following a tremendous campaign at RB Leipzig.

Simons was one of the top performers in the Bundesliga this past season, racking up 8 goals and 13 assists. He was involved in 25 goals in all competitions for Leipzig.

Simons’ excellent 2023/24 campaign has led to widespread speculation over his future. Even though he is set to return to his parent club PSG this summer, a slew of European giants are keen on acquiring his services.

Barcelona are among the clubs interested in the services of Simons, as the club management looks to bring the former La Masia product back to Catalonia.

Big boost for Barcelona

It is widely believed that Simons’ future will only be finalised once the ongoing Euro 2024 comes to an end.

A sought-after prospect in the transfer market (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

However, in a massive development, it appears Simons has already informed Paris Saint-Germain that he has no desire to return to Parc des Princes this summer, reports Fabrizio Romano.

However, it must be noted that Simons’ unwillingness to continue at PSG next season does not necessarily mean the French giants will facilitate a permanent exit this summer.

Romano notes that Simons might leave PSG this summer only on a loan deal until June 2025.

Bayern, Chelsea interested

Despite this major development, Barcelona are still lagging behind in the race to sign Xavi Simons this summer.

In fact, Romano adds that the Catalans are set to face stiff competition from Bayern Munich and Chelsea, in the race to sign the Dutch international.

However, a lot could depend on Simons himself. The Dutchman has indicated in the past that he would like to return to Camp Nou. But nothing has transpired as of yet. A final decision will only be made after the end of Euro 2024.