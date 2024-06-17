Barcelona target’s father says he wants his son to leave current club

Barcelona target’s father says he wants his son to leave current club

Heading into the summer, it is now well-established that FC Barcelona intend to sign a new defensive midfielder as well as a left-winger.

Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich and Nico Williams of Athletic Club have emerged as the priority targets for midfield and the wing, respectively.

At the same time, though, Barcelona are keeping an eye out on other options, one of whom happens to be Napoli ace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgian winger is greatly admired at Barça and even though links to him have gone quiet due to his price tag and PSG’s interest in him, sources close to the club suggest that Kvaratskhelia remains on the Blaugrana’s radar.

Kvaratskhelia’s father wants him to leave Napoli

There have been a lot of speculations surrounding Kvaratskhelia heading into the summer transfer window, which has prompted Napoli to come out and issue an angry statement claiming he will not leave.

However, the Georgian international’s father, Badri, has come out and claimed that he wants his son to leave the club and play for a more settled team.

“I don’t want Khvicha to stay in Napoli,” he said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“He worked with four different coaches in one year, this worries me a lot — he will decide for himself, although it’s uncomfortable for me,” he added.

Kvaratskhelia is on Barcelona’s radar. (Photo by Filip Filipovic/Getty Images)

Confirming that he intends to speak to his son about the matter soon, Badri Kvaratskhelia remarked:

“I haven’t talked to Khvicha about this topic, I’m not going to until the end of the Euro 2024.”

Recent reports from Italy had suggested that Kvaratskhelia was headed towards agreeing a new contract with Napoli. But the developments of the past few hours have left the door open for a departure.

Whether Barcelona decide to try and move for him or focus their efforts on Nico Williams will be interesting to see.