Barcelona target eyes Euro 2024 platform for major transfer

Everton’s midfield star Amadou Onana has confirmed he is open to leaving the club this summer.

The Toffees secured Premier League survival in the final weeks of the 2023/24 season but they are expected to sell players in the weeks ahead.

Despite two points deductions for financial rule violations, the Merseyside club are still facing an uncertain picture on and off the pitch, and Onana would bring in a huge fee.

Barcelona have been linked with Belgium international Onana for almost 12 months as part of a plan to bolster their midfield with a different profile of player.

However, they are unwilling to meet Everton’s rumoured £50m asking price for the 22-year-old, and want a deal closer to £30m.

Onana has discussed his future at Goodison Park, whilst in the Belgium Euro 2024 camp, and he is hoping to use the tournament as a platform to impress top European sides.

“At previous tournaments you’ve seen players who did well make the step up to top clubs”, as per reports from Het Laatste Nieuws, via the Evening Standard.

“That’s something I strive for. I want to show myself to the top European teams and show what I have to offer. The European Championship is a stage to dothat.

“My goal is to play for an internationally known club in the next three years.”