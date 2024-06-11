Barcelona target acting as a mentor to Lamine Yamal in the Spain NT camp

Nico Williams is one of the names that FC Barcelona have on their transfer wishlist heading into the summer window.

The Athletic Club and Spain winger is a player that the Blaugrana admire and are interested in signing to reinforce the left flank.

The Spaniard, for his part, is understood to be ‘excited’ by the possibility of joining the Catalan heavyweights.

Nico mentoring Lamine Yamal

It is no secret that Nico Williams has forged a solid relationship with some Barcelona players during their time together with the Spanish national team.

In fact, Mundo Deportivo reports that the winger has taken Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal under his wing and mentors him in the La Roja camp.

As per the report, they are inseparable off the pitch thanks to a friendship that they have cultivated.

Nico has taken Yamal under his wing. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Nico acts as a big brother and has even had to act as his ‘ mentor’ in some of the training camps. In March, for example, they were given a day off, and as Lamine is a minor, the Athletic Club ace took responsibility for him during his time off in Madrid.

“I try to advise him as well as possible, as my brother has always done with me. We have a good friendship and I try to make sure that he stays calm and focuses on the pitch.” Nico explained.

“At the end of the day he is 16 years old, he is a good person and a great friend,” he added.

This bond and camaraderie that Nico shares with Yamal and some other Barcelona players could come in handy in the Catalans’ pursuit of the winger come summer.