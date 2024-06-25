Barcelona in talks to sign 22-year-old English winger on loan with buy option

As Barcelona continue to scour the market for a new winger, it appears that a new name has emerged on their radars in the form of Jaden Philogene of Hull City.

Indeed, as reported by Alberto Martinez (h/t Toni Juanmarti), Barcelona are indeed eyeing a move for the 22-year-old English winger and are already making their move with talks underway for his signing.

Who is Jaden Philogene?

Jadon Philogene, 22, is a product of the Aston Villa youth academy for whom he went on to make six senior appearances, assisting two goals.

The Englishman had two stints away on loan at Stoke City and Cardiff City where he made a good impression before securing a permanent transfer to Hull City last year in a deal worth €5 million, with Villa retaining a buyback option.

Having joined the Championship outfit, Philogene enjoyed a fine season, finishing with a return of 12 goals and six assists from 33 appearances. He also has four appearances for England’s Under-21 side, scoring three goals.

Surprise target for Barcelona. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

A right-footed player, Philogene thrived playing on the left side with his dribbling abilities coming to the fore along with his eye for a goal, and it has seemingly caught the eye of Barcelona.

Contacts made

As per the aforementioned report, Barcelona have already made contacts with Hull City over the possible signing of Philogene, whose contract runs until 2026.

Although Nico Williams is the priority target, Barça are seeing the 22-year-old English ace as a Plan B in case the Spanish international does not arrive.

The idea would be to sign Philogene on a loan deal with a purchase option which would not only benefit the Catalans in terms of Fair Play but also allow them to take a look at the player closely before bringing him in permanently.