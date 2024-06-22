Barcelona in talks with Serie A side over Vitor Roque exit - report

Barcelona forward Vitor Roque could be on the move this summer, with reports in Italy claiming Fiorentina are in talks over a deal.

Since arriving from Athletico Paranaense in January, Roque encountered significant hurdles in establishing himself as a regular starter in Barcelona's star-studded lineup during the latter half of the 2023/24 season under Xavi's stewardship.

The 19-year-old Brazilian seems eager to remain at Barca, particularly with Hansi Flick now at the helm. However, a move away could reignite his confidence and provide invaluable experience and developmental opportunities essential for reaching his full potential.

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Fiorentina have reached out to Roque's representatives and Barca to explore the possibility of a move. The report suggests that Fiorentina are in the market for a new striker on a permanent deal and want to understand the 'feasibility' of a deal - Roque has a €500m release clause inserted into his Barca contract.

La Viola have also made an enquiry to Toulouse regarding Thijs Dallinga, who is valued at €25m.

Roque made his debut for La Blaugrana on January 4, entering the match as a substitute in the 78th minute during a victory against Las Palmas. At the end of the month, he secured his first Barcelona goal with a decisive header in a La Liga fixture against Osasuna, clinching the win for his new team.

During the 2022/23 season, he scored 21 goals and obtained eight assists across 45 appearances for Athletico, but managed only two goals in 16 games after joining Barcelona for their 2023/24 campaign.