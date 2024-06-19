Barcelona in talks over $4 million permanent signing of 21-year-old defensive ace

Barcelona made two defensive signings for the reserve team last summer – roping in Mikayil Faye on a permanent transfer and Mamadou Mbacke Fall on a loan deal.

Both players became key cogs in Rafa Marquez’s side, playing important roles in Barça Atletic’s bid for promotion.

Faye, for his part, is already attracting interest from clubs across Europe, although the Blaugrana intend to keep him around at least until the pre-season.

As for Mbacke, Barcelona are in talks with his parent club LAFC over the possibility of signing him permanently, reports The Athletic (h/t Mundo Deportivo).

The Senegalese centre-back arrived last summer on loan with an option to buy and negotiations are underway for the 21-year-old to continue at the Catalan outfit.

Mbacke was a very important part of Rafa Marquez’s plans in the reserve team, playing 22 games and scoring two goals.

The youngster formed a formidable duo with Mikayil Faye, but on 21 April he suffered a complete rupture of the internal lateral ligament of his left ankle, which forced him to undergo surgery and put an end to his season.

The aforementioned source indicates that the transfer of Mbacke could be closed for around $4 million (€3.7 million) plus variables, an amount similar to the purchase option that Barça had to keep the Senegalese.

But it remains to be seen if the operation could be conditioned to the possible promotion of Barça Atletic to La Liga Hypermotion.

While awaiting news on his future, Mbacke remains focused on recovering from his serious left ankle injury to be fully fit for the start of next season. The question is whether he will play for Barça Atletic or another team.