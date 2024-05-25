🚨 Barcelona superstars are decisive as they beat Lyon to lift UWCL trophy

Goal from Ballon d'or winners Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas was enough to see Barcelona lift the UWCL title at the San Mamés in Bilbao.





Scorers: Bonmatí 63', Putellas 90+5

Barcelona superstar Alexia Putellas came off the bench to seal a Champions League win with a stoppage time goal.

The Catalans had a good number of chances in the opening minutes, with Caroline Graham Hansen going closest early on.

That said, it was Lyon that came closest to opening the scoring when Lucy Bronze almost netted with an own goal, heading a corner against her own crossbar.

The French side went agonisingly close again almost immediately afterwards, as Wendie Renard pounced on a loose ball that goalkeeper Cata Coll failed to collect, but the defender could only strike the post from close range.

More drama followed as Patri Guijarro broke into the box after being given far too much space. A save and a goal-line clearance followed as part of a Lyon defensive mixup, where Barcelona really should've taken the lead.

Into the second half and there were a number of half-chances for each side before Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí took matters into her own hands when she made a solo run into the box and finished from a tight angle to put Barça ahead.

As Graham Hansen looked like she was going to double her side's lead, Salma Bacha delivered a perfectly timed sliding tackle inside the box to win the ball cleanly.

Lyon rallied, and Kadidiatou Diani curled a lovely shot just over the bar.

This was Barça's day though, Putellas sent the fans into delirium as she came off the bench to seal the win in stoppage time with an emphatic strike.