Barcelona superstar not considering international retirement despite Euro disappointment

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski has made it crystal clear that despite the recent hurdles, he has no intention of stepping away from international football.

Speaking ahead of Poland’s final Euro 2024 match against France, the seasoned striker emphasized that his career is far from over and that he will continue to serve his national team.

He conveyed that the decision to hang up his boots would be deeply personal. He expressed his desire not to miss out on the exhilarating experience of international football prematurely.

Any decision about his future will be made in consultation with his family, and no one else.

“I don’t want to regret retiring too early when I could have played longer. On the other hand, I don’t want to struggle with that decision when that time comes,” said the forward as quoted by AS.

“It hasn’t come yet. I need to feel it inside me. I’m sure no one will influence it. Just me and my family, no one from outside,” he added.

Lewandowski wants to enjoy international football

Robert Lewandowski said he will not retire from international football anytime soon. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Poland’s exit from the tournament, marked by a 1-3 defeat to Austria, has not deterred Lewandowski’s resolve. With their fate in the championship sealed, Poland’s upcoming match against France may seem inconsequential.

However, under Lewandowski’s leadership, the team is poised to deliver an unexpected performance. The forward, who didn’t start in the first two matches, is determined to make his mark in this final game.

When questioned about the possibility of reaching 200 caps for Poland, given his current tally of 151, Lewandowski responded with characteristic focus and realism.

He acknowledged the numerous factors that come into play, such as maintaining peak performance and meeting the high expectations placed upon him and his team.

“I really don’t know. Several factors contribute to this. Playing for so many years at a certain level, with the awareness of having high expectations, trying to fulfil not only your dreams but also the dreams of Poles, is a burden.

“Of course, I feel good in this team; the atmosphere within the staff makes it a nice place to be,” he concluded.