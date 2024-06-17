Barcelona superstar duo in contention for captaincy if Sergi Roberto leaves

Barcelona are going through a crucial period, as far as their squad-building is concerned. The appointment of Hansi Flick as head coach is likely to lead to some changes to the squad.

Players who were a trusted option under Xavi Hernandez could now find themselves falling in the pecking order. One of them could be Sergi Roberto.

The veteran star was almost guaranteed a renewal under the Xavi regime, but a lot has changed since the arrival of Flick.

There is a possibility Roberto’s contract might not be extended at all, which should bring wholesale changes to Barcelona’s captaincy.

Pedri & Lewandowski in contention to become captain

While Roberto’s exit could see the likes of Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Ronald Araujo enjoying elevated leadership roles in the team, there could be several other beneficiaries as well.

According to AS, two more beneficiaries from Roberto’s departure could be Robert Lewandowski and Pedri.

Pedri and Lewandowski contenders for Barça captaincy. (Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images)

As per the report, both stars are in contention to become Barcelona’s fourth captain next season, just behind Araujo, ter Stegen and Frenkie de Jong.

This is hardly surprising as Pedri, for one, has become a trusted first-team option for Barcelona for quite a few years now and has featured in almost 150 matches for the club.

Although injuries have marred Pedri’s progress as a player, it doesn’t take anything away from the fact that he is one of Barcelona’s most established first-team players.

Lewandowski, on the other hand, only has 95 competitive appearances to his name. But during his time, he has made a significant impact, notably racking up 59 goals and 17 assists.

Due to his vast experience and leadership, Lewandowski is an able contender to become Barcelona’s fourth captain next season, especially under the leadership of Hansi Flick, who knows the player in and out.

Much will depend on what the club decide with Roberto and also whether Flick intends to continue with the four-man captain group at Barcelona.